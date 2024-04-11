Share:

Bobbi Abram, the Executive Director of the Pasadena City College Foundation, is retiring from her position after 12 years and will be joining the Santa Barbara City College Foundation as their new chief executive officer starting at the beginning of May.

The retirement coincides with the foundation going through its own internal transitions, as former PCC Trustee Hoyt Hilsman is expected to be elected by the foundation board as president in the coming months, according to Abram in an interview in mid-March.

The position for the foundation’s executive director is chosen by the Superintendent-President and does not have a limit on how long the position can be held, according to the PCC Foundation Bylaws.

However, as PCC is working on naming a permanent Superintendent-President it is unclear when a new director to replace Abram will be selected. In the meantime, the foundation will be run by three managers, Liliane Ribeiro, Kristin McPeak, and Scott Gelz, according to Abram.

“Now we have a staff of, I think it’s 12 and a couple consultants,” Abram said. “So building a really strong staff that can carry on the work has been a really important goal of mine.”

The foundation also brought in a development cycle strategy under Abram’s leadership wherein they stayed in constant communication with the college as well as the foundation board in meeting their needs.

“We really started back in 2014 when we started the IMPACT campaign,” Abram said. “Our goal was ten to 12 million and we raised 16 million in that campaign.”

IMPACT was the foundation’s first comprehensive major gifts campaign, focusing on four essential aspects of education— scholarships, arts, athletics, and career education. The campaign highlighted the impact contributors have on students.

“And then, we had a targeted campaign which is actually part of a centennial program and that was to raise funds to accompany the new Sarafian building,” said Abram. “And the goal of that was four million.”

The foundation led the Advancing Science campaign which raised $4 million for the natural and health sciences divisions as well as the building itself after an inspection in 2010 found that it was not seismically fit to remain in use by students. Construction is expected to be complete by early 2025.

Abram retires from the PCC Foundation as they go through their own planning for various projects.

“The little theater has been approved to have a naming opportunity in honor of the person who donated funding for it,” Abram said. “It’s already been approved by the board of trustees and we’re in the process of getting some artwork done and working with the family.”

Abram expects the vacancy to be officially named and dedicated by fall of this year.

