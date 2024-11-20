Share:

In celebration of their annual First Gen Week, Pasadena City College has been hosting a plethora of events in the FYE Pathways Center. These events include a resume workshop, a career panel, and a conversation on financial literacy, all focusing on the perspective of first generation students.

Most of the people involved with organizing the events were first generation students themselves. At the panel, they aimed to inspire the first generation students in attendance by sharing their stories and career paths from community college to their current careers.

A main focus of these events was to help inform first generation students at PCC of the services that are available, and to help them understand how important those services can be.

“I was completely lost starting off my first year here at PCC, I was very much alone in the sense that I couldn’t go to my parents just because I was a first generation student,” said panelist and Success Coach Jocelyn Castaneda. “So just having a center that you can go to, and knowing that they’re there to support you has really been beneficial, not only for me, but also other students who take advantage of the different centers on campus.”

The events for First Gen Week are typically hosted by Success Coaches, but they often collaborate with the Freeman and Transfer centers, both of which offer services that are helpful for first generation students at PCC.

Some of the services that have been helpful to first generation students are EOP&S and PASS, which both offer tutoring, counseling, scholarship assistance, and more. The Freeman Center provides career counseling, workshops, and access to job opportunities. Pathways helps students with specialized support through success coaches, counselors, and a success plan. With these programs, PCC aims to set up first generation students for success.

“The first generation population at PCC is a very large population,” said Success Coach David Atash. “So it’s really important to just build a sense of community from within our institution for first generation students.”

Building community among first generation students is an incredibly valuable thing, especially for those with similar backgrounds. This community network benefits first generation students greatly, as it is often how they learn of the resources available to them.

“There’s a lot of generational trauma on my end, to where it’s kind of embarrassing to say ‘Hey, I’m a first gen student coming to school at 40-something years old,’” said PCC student Alex Murillo. “But when I reach that level and I’m able to open up and connect with people, it’s like, ‘Hey I’m a first gen student, too. Did you know about this resource?’ ‘Hey did you know that we can get this’ and stuff like that.”

Follow: