Five months after the scorching Eaton Fires, the Chaney Trail has given researchers evidence that it is on the path to recovery through wildlife return and fungi growth.

The Chaney Trail Corridor Project, an environmental conservation organization focused on protecting the Chaney Trail, founded by UCLA professor Kristin Ochoa, placed new trail cameras in March after the Eaton fires to monitor wildlife in the area that had previously left for safety. Since then, many plant and animal species native to the local chaparral mountains including grey foxes, stinging lupine, mountain lions, quails, and others have returned to Altadena, indicating a natural recovery.

In a post via Instagram addressing three coyote pups filmed in May, Ochoa shared information on their recovery.

“The Eaton Fire burned the entire area where their den is located in the Chaney Trail Corridor. Their success is a testament to ecological resilience,” she wrote “Coyotes are often considered indicator species for the health of ecosystems. Their ability to reproduce and raise pups is evidence that the post-fire landscape is making a comeback.”

Coyotes, being a local keystone species, are an essential part of the conversation of how the area is recovering, and in this case, their thriving is a positive indicator of the trail’s future, along with all the other fauna and flora.

The trail is closed to the public for an indefinite time period, but the Chaney Trail Corridor Project members like Ochoa have legal permission to enter the area, enabling professionals and peers to continue research and conservation efforts.

On March 29th, a mixed group of volunteers, journalists, and wildlife researchers joined Ochoa in conducting various research in the trail corridor.

PCC student Mathew Terndrup under advising professor Katharina Rodriguez were in attendance and worked on a project centered around fire-following fungi and their capabilities of stabilizing ecosystems. Terndrup brought equipment to collect soil samples to be later tested for certain fungi and other substances in labs. The soil chemistry results came in on May 26th and were under revision for the week following.

Terndrup provided a breakdown of the fungi discovered in the soil in the fire’s aftermath.

“The dominant fungi genuses we found during this early wildfire succession phase so far are: Lenzites, Penicillium, Peziza, Rhodotorula, Anthracobia, Aspergillus, Mucor, Polypores, and Tephrocybe,” Terndrup said. “We did see Trichoderma, which was expected, but it was in lesser amounts than the other species.”

Terndrup went on further to share the fungi typically expected after a fire has occurred.

“Of the main ones, some are considered “fire-following” including Peziza, Anthracobia, and Tephrocybe,” he said.“These will be the key organisms that set the ecological cycles into motion and help to prime the soil for further stabilization.”

Water repellent layers form in soil after wildfires from the burning of litter and organic material, but the fire-following fungi contain or are microbes that break down such layers, allowing for the soil to once again absorb water and nutrients efficiently, further encouraging regrowth of the chaparral flora.

Terndrup’s soil research also revealed other changes to the ecosystem caused by the fire.

“The heavy metal concentrations of Lead and Arsenic all increased in the areas we sampled from after the fires (Tuna Canyon Park and the Angeles National Forest) [chaparral regions surrounding the Chaney Trail]; but they are still below toxicity thresholds,” he said.

This means that, despite the unfortunate infiltration of harmful metals from man-made debris, it is of little-to-no concern and will not prevent the natural area from recovering.

Terndrup presented his findings at PCC’s Creveling Lounge on June 6th, and the Chaney Trail Corridor Project continues to make conservation efforts through research and education. It is the hope of the Project and researchers like Terndrup that with more time and conservation efforts the Chaney Trail, including its fauna and flora, can make a full recovery.

