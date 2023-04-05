Since 2019, the United States has seen a massive influx in fentanyl overdoses resulting in rapid death rates with over 71,000 people dying from a synthetic opioid-related drug overdose in 2021, leaving questions about what PCC is doing to enforce harm reduction.

Illicitly manufactured fentanyl has become popular in the illegal drug market in the last half a decade due to its incredibly high potency and low cost, as well as its heroin-like effect. Fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, while also being lower in cost to manufacture than other drugs.

There are two kinds of fentanyl, pharmaceutical fentanyl and illicitly manufactured fentanyl. Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed as treatment for chronic pain and severe pain, usually after surgery or in advanced-stage cancer. Illicitly manufactured fentanyl is often the culprit of many fentanyl-related deaths, often found in street drugs such as heroin, methamphetamine, MDMA, cocaine, and pressed pills. Both forms of fentanyl are considered synthetic opioids.

It’s become common practice for drug dealers to mix fentanyl into their supply because of the low cost, as well as the addictive nature of the drug. Fentanyl is known to be a highly addictive substance with a short half-life, ensuring higher profits and a larger consumer base.

Illicitly manufactured fentanyl can be found in two forms, liquid and powder form. Powder fentanyl is commonly found mixed with drugs such as cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and often made into pills that resemble prescription pills. Liquid form fentanyl can be found in things such as nasal sprays, eye drops, or edible candies.

It’s a common misconception that people who overdose on fentanyl knew they were taking fentanyl, but because it lacks any taste or scent many take it without knowing it’s laced with fentanyl. The only way to know if drugs contain fentanyl is by using fentanyl testing strips. Most often the people who accidentally overdose are people who were in search of a completely different drug, such as a college student looking for Adderall to study or a high schooler looking to try Xanax.

The production of illicitly manufactured fentanyl isn’t an exact science, meaning that every product has a different amount of fentanyl. When analyzing counterfeit pills the DEA found pills ranging from .02 to 5.1 milligrams of fentanyl. It only takes around two milligrams, depending on size, tolerance, and any past usage, to be potentially lethal.

“42% of pills tested for fentanyl contained at least 2 mg of fentanyl, considered a potentially lethal dose,” the DEA warns.

Recently society has begun to see an unprecedented number of high schoolers and college age students dying from accidental overdoses, with fentanyl accounting for more than 92% of all drug-related deaths among California youth (12-17) in 2021. In 2021 alone there were 224 fentanyl-related overdose deaths among teens (15-19) in California.

In September of 2022, a 15 year old girl died of a fentanyl overdose on her high school campus. She was only 1 out of 7 high schoolers who had overdosed in the span of a month. Due to public uproar, the LAUSD responded with a statement declaring that all K-12 LAUSD schools will carry naloxone in case of overdoses.

The American Medical Association issued a report in December of 2022 in which it states “the nation’s drug overdose and death epidemic continues to worsen.” The AMA urges policymakers to increase harm reduction measures as well as increase care for pain and substance disorders.

Pasadena City College currently lacks harm reduction resources on campus, but recently the academic senate has noted a plan for faculty Narcan training in hopes to raise awareness on the topic to give better information to students.

Mindy Throop of student health services is working hard to create informative sessions for staff on how to administer Naloxone, as well as how to spot an overdose. She’s currently applying for grants in hopes to fund the programming to keep holding these informative sessions, as well as fentanyl testing strips.

The FDA recently approved Narcan for over-the-counter sales in hopes of lowering overdose numbers in the U.S. It’s expected that by late summertime this year we’ll begin to see Narcan sold in places such as gas stations, convenience stores, and supermarkets. However, Narcan is still expensive, currently sold at around $75 to $141 depending on the pharmacy you go to, which is why the organization ‘TACO’ is interested in collaborating with Pasadena City College.

“TACO stands for ‘Team Awareness Combating Overdose.’ We do science based research on drugs and overdose and just try to educate college students on that stuff. We’ve been working on meeting with different colleges and trying to get chapters there, have our testing strips there, and we just try to reach as many students as possible,” said TACO’s incoming CEO, Kameran Mody. “We also do Narcan training, what we do is we go to different schools and train kids there too. So they’re able to give them Narcan to hold on to and just administer when needed.”

TACO hopes to open a chapter on the PCC campus and offer students the harm reduction resources they and their community need, giving a safe outlook in a time of uncertainty.

If you or anyone you know is currently in search of free narcan/naloxone please check out laodpervention.org for a list and map of naloxone access points.