Recently the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) posted a job advertisement directed towards local residents in Los Angeles County to support wildfire recovery efforts following the horrid destruction caused by the Eaton and Palisades fires.

Found in the advertisement were employment opportunities open to the general public in multiple departments such as Acquisitions, Civil Rights, External Affairs, Disaster Field Training Operations, Hazard Mitigation, Human Resources, Individual Assistance, Interagency Recovery Coordination, Information Technology, and Public Assistance and Planning.

New hires will be directed to aid in product distributions, meal preparation, warehouse/housekeeping operations, communications between programs, coordination of events, as well as efforts to manage, provide, recover, and respond effectively during any assessment of a hazard.

Upon its initial release, a total of 26 job opportunities were open with deadlines as early as the last week of March. If an opening was in high demand and received 100 applications the job would be “cut off” and closed the following morning.

All applicants must apply online where those chosen to move on will take part in an interview process. In order to be eligible you must be a U.S. citizen or national and the documentation depends on the job of interest. All documents needed are listed under the job tab for required documents.

As the fires spread rapidly, families were evacuated and had to flee and watch helplessly as their neighborhoods and homes were consumed by flames. FEMA’s job openings are giving fire victims and communities the opportunity to step in and help rebuild what was lost.

After it was announced that the fires had been controlled, businesses and start up companies began to host recovery efforts such as clean ups and donations days that were extremely successful. The recovery efforts hired hundreds of volunteers which collected hygiene products, water, food, clothing, toys for children, and helped find shelter if needed.

Chief operating officer of Dads are Dependable Solutions, Michelle Hernandez, is a part of a startup company that assisted in recovery efforts during the fires. She emphasized the importance of supporting her community during difficult times.

“Seeing the fires affect families, friends and neighborhoods I grew up in made it impossible to just sit back and do nothing so my brother and I immediately stepped up to organize relief efforts” said Hernandez, “Whether it was organizing donation drives, delivering meals, or simply being there for those who needed support, every effort made a difference.”

With so many residents losing houses, business, and memorabilia being able to rebuild whether it’s assisting with donations, meal preparations, or clean-ups it helps them gain control of their lives once again.

If you are looking to apply and get involved with your local community, applications must be submitted through the USAJOBS site. According to the City of Pasadena’s Instagram page inorder for the job site to list all available temporary positions, one must type “Local Hire” into the keyword search bar. You will then be directed to the available jobs where you will be asked to complete the application of your chosen position. Benefits, requirements, and eligibility will also be listed in the job application.

All questions, comments, or concerns should be directed towards FEMA’s management which can be contacted through email at FEMA-DR4856-LocalHire@fema.dhs.gov.

