The fire alarm went off in the piazza around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, but it ended up being a false alarm.

According to campus security, while the alarm was still going off, the vents were closed and it was just smoke. They did say they would be checking things out more to make sure there wasn’t any immediate danger and informed students present in the piazza that if there was, he would need to evacuate us. Shortly after, the alarm stopped.

Chelsea Morales, a chef and one of the owners of the piazza was present on site and was also actively making sure that this wasn’t a bigger emergency.

“We checked on the culinary classes, everything is in order,” Morales said. She referenced it being too cold outside to have the vents open, which was probably the cause of the smoke setting off the alarms.

“I think it was an accident,” said a clerk in the police & college safety office.

Students remained calm inside the piazza during the incident, definitely looking around to see if they needed to evacuate, but didn’t seem distressed or overly upset by the alarm itself.

Student William Zhao was present when the alarms were going off. He said that he wasn’t really worried. False alarms happened quite a bit when he was in high school. So it seemed pretty run of the mill to him.

“Oh it’s finally over, it’s pretty loud,” Zhao said when the alarms stopped.

This is a breaking news story.

