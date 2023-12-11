As one of the nation’s premiere transfer schools-Pasadena City College and its students are majorly impacted by changes to the FAFSA applications in the 2024-25 FAFSA cycle-such as increases in federal grants and a streamline of the application process.

The FAFSA Simplification Act was originally passed by Congress in 2020 with the goal of overhauling and simplifying the student financial aid process.

This act changes the method of measuring a family’s ability to pay for college; the previous Expected Family Contribution (EFC) method has been replaced with the Student Aid Index (SAI). The use of the amount of family members in college to determine aid is being replaced with alternative criteria.

The FAFSA application process is going to have several helpful changes for students including reducing the maximum number of questions from 108 to 46, increasing the number of federal Pell Grants given to applicants, and an increase in language availability, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Pell Grants are federal grants that do not have to be repaid and are awarded to students in need of financial assistance. The Simplification Act will make these grants more numerous and easier to acquire for a wider number of economic groups.

Other changes include: sponsor dependent applications, family farms/small businesses must be reported as assets, and applicants will now be required to use IRS Direct Data Exchange.

The IRS Direct Data Exchange will expedite the process of entering tax information, which will effectively be done automatically with the applicant’s required consent.

“Last year it (FAFSA) was really confusing to do so I’m glad they’re making it easier,” said Architecture major Jonathan Le.

Students at PCC seem to welcome the new changes to the FAFSA system as the previous application process was overwhelmingly unpopular and deemed inefficient by FAFSA themselves.

“I didn’t know they were changing anything, but financial aid applications had me in quite a pickle, so hopefully it’s getting fixed,” said Sophomore Drew Murcott.

The 2024-25 FAFSA will be available by December 31, 2023, for the proceeding school year’s financial aid. Pasadena City College offers assistance in the financial aid process through the Office of Financial Aid.