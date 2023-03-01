Electric cars aren’t the end all be all solution to solving environmental stability, as the batteries that cars are made from aren’t recyclable, and sourcing for the materials ravages our natural environment. As the future approaches, a more sustainable method of transportation like walking, can be what saves the environment for years to come in Pasadena, and even LA.

Rowena Chan, an Automotive Lab Technician at PCC, doesn’t believe that electric cars will dominate roads due to the lack of energy.

“Personally, I think EV’s will not dominate the roads. We don’t even have enough energy to support homes and businesses, let alone charging every EV in the country,” Chan said.

The Tesla public experiment showed that a Tesla would run over a cat, and not brake in time.

She also went on to state that self-driving cars aren’t necessarily unethical, but definitely relates to issues of responsibility.

“I do feel that technology has made people dumber and more irresponsible. We rely on technology for everything that we can’t do even the simplest tasks anymore,” Chan said. “Driving requires skill and it is a privilege. Self-driving features will only give people an excuse to be more irresponsible,”

Environmental enthusiast and biology professor Erika Catanese doesn’t believe that electric cars are sustainable since they aren’t able to be recycled. The nature of capitalism doesn’t allow electric cars to be sustainable, as it forces cars to be consumable– meaning companies only make money if you have to replace their products incrementally. Cars aren’t built to last, because then companies would lose customers.

“Sustainable suggests renewable over time and unless the entire vehicle is something that can be completely recycled following a long life, they are not sustainable,” Catanese said. “Our economic construct makes most products unsustainable due to built in Planned and Perceived Obsolescence. If manufacturers want to sell product, they must force the consumer to continue to buy the product. Therefore, no vehicle is made to last. This is an ethics issue built into Capitalism.”

Small walkable communities seem to be the consensus of what would uphold the most sustainable practices. According to PCC Professor Yuet-Ling O’Connor, who teaches Geology and has a reputation for being passionate about environmental issues. Walkable communities can be linked by public transport creating a much more sustainable practice than urban sprawl. Paolo Soleri and Arcosanti both practice the architectural concept of building up, rather than out. They push for walkable communities that value ecology.

“Check out the work of Paolo Soleri and Arcosanti. Public transportation can link these communities. Also check out the housing settlements in places like Hong Kong, where within the clusters of apartment buildings, one can easily walk to restaurants, shops, theaters, schools and offices,” O’Connor said.

Creating small, walkable communities with biking safety measures create the most sustainable choices, according to professionals. Any way to avoid driving in general is most energy efficient, as there’s a lack of energy, and a lack of sustainable practices when it comes to creating energy efficient vehicles. Self driving cars take away the responsibility of driving, and thus shouldn’t be relied on, as capable human beings should be responsible for the operation of vehicles.

Overall, creating thousands of electric vehicles will further destroy our environment, rather than having the energy efficient outcome we desired. A walkable community in Pasadena, and even in LA, could be part of the solution to a more sustainable future, as energy efficient cars aren’t living up to the hype.