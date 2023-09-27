As the fall semester begins PCC’s enrollment numbers continue to incrementally improve, as pandemic fears subside and more people return to in-person education.

PCC is doing their part to increase enrollment with new initiatives and programs for incoming and transfer students.

Spring 2023 was the first time PCC had seen an increase in enrollment since prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. While PCC is not yet up to the Fall 2018 enrollment number of 30,995, the numbers are steadily increasing.

Compared to spring 2023 with a total of 21,920 students, the number of enrollments increased by an estimated 2,000.

“We currently have 23,608 students enrolled Fall 2023 with an additional 2,506 students enrolled as a part of the non-credit program,” said PCC spokesperson Alex Boekelhide. “Even though the students are not taking credit classes, they are definitely still part of the total student count.”

With the enrollment going up, so have concerns of bots and fake students signing up for classes, causing some to be canceled. Boekelhiede did not provide specific information on the issue’s prevalence in Fall 2023.

Along with the growth in students PCC has introduced a new program that could further influence enrollment numbers in the future.

The Dual Admissions program is a new law, Assembly Bill 132. This program allows students who have not completed their A-G requirements in high school to come over to PCC to complete them.

Helping provide opportunities for students that were not yet able to complete their high school requirements but still want to go to a four year university, is a big step in higher education. This new help for students is a step to increase PCC’s enrollment and transfer numbers.

“I think anything that shows students a clear path to their education goals is going to be a positive,” Boekelheide said. “This program is brand new this fall but we are optimistic and excited.”

PCC also offers many other programs for other students already on campus, such as CalWORKS, a welfare program, the success centers, for help with tutoring in a number of subjects and access to technology. PCC has a database online of all of the resources for new and returning students, showing all of the help they offer.

PCC has many programs for students that are going to PCC to transfer as well. The Pathways First Year Experience Program allows students to get counseling aid and support in their first year at PCC, allowing them priority registration among many other things to set them up for success in transferring.

“I relied so much on the programs here. I literally had questions all the time and I feel like I always was happy with the help I got and I’m really glad I used Pathways,” communications major Mariah Fraser said. “I’m planning on applying to transfer this year and I will be hitting them up all the time.”