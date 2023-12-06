Amid changing demographics for community colleges, PCC presented new enrollment strategies to the Board of Trustees at the Nov. 15 Board meeting.

This comes at a time as California community colleges are experiencing enrollment returning back to pre-pandemic levels, but now with a different demographic.

As of this academic year, the under-20 demographic has become the majority of students attending community college, surpassing the 20 to 29 age group for the first time. This is in part to high school students who are taking college courses. PCC saw dual enrollment increase 27.3% from its previous year.

“Dual enrollment is good for every high school student in the community,” Board of Trustee member Tammy Silver who is running for re-election said. “And I think a lot of students and families don’t know about it.”

Non-credit students have also increased to its highest level since 2018. There have been several additions to PCC’s career technical education (CTE). New programs that have been added are EMT, wildland fire and various health and data sciences courses.

“We’re working with Pasadena Unified [School District] and the City of Pasadena to develop a trade union program,” Vice President of Instruction Laura Ramirez said at the Nov. meeting. “We know that the research is there, the labor market data is there as far as construction and plumbing. And trying to find a facility to make that happen for our students sooner than later.”

Marketing has also been a tool to increase enrollment. In 2022, PCC used a company called Motimatic which uniquely targets potential students with ads online. It was a $250,000 investment, but according to Motimatic’s data, PCC received 2,728 students from their targeted marketing. Generating $2.6 million dollars in revenue for the college. Now that pandemic-era funding support has ended, enrollment is more important than ever.

“The temporary funding made available by the pandemic-era supports helped the college adapt to the change in circumstances presented during that period,” PCC spokesperson Alex Boekleheide said. “Since those funding opportunities have ended, some temporary supports have ceased, but the college has not had to curtail enrollment in academic programs as a result of these changes.”

The exodus of the 20 to 30 demographic continues to be large. California’s 116 community colleges lost more than 13,000 students. About a 2% decline in that population compared to the previous year, according to a CalMaters report. For PCC, 62% of students are under the age of 24. K-12 enrollment is expected to decrease by 28% in the next decade, according to Los Angeles Unified School District predictions.

“PCC is adapting its educational offerings to match changing demand in our environment,” Boekelheide said. “We are increasing offerings in career technical education and dual enrollment to meet growing demand in the field. We are exploring new certificate programs that require fewer units for completion. We are adapting our schedule to meet demand for different times of day or modalities of education.”