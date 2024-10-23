Share:

TAG is an online application for the Transfer Admission Guarantee (TAG) program, which offers California community college students guaranteed admission to participating University of California (UC) campuses. Those participating UC campuses in TAG are UC Davis, UC Irvine, UC Merced, UC Riverside, UC Santa Barbara, and UC Santa Cruz. Through TAG, students can secure a spot at one of the six UC campuses before applying through the regular transfer process if they meet specific academic requirements.

TAG requirements vary by UC campus, but generally include completing a set number of transferable units (typically 30-60), maintaining a minimum GPA (ranging from 2.8 to 3.4 depending on the campus and major), completing required courses, particularly in English and Math, meeting all coursework and GPA standards, and submitting the TAG application in the Fall, usually between September 1 and 30, for the following academic year.

Once a student submits their TAG application and completes the required courses, they receive a conditional admission guarantee, pending successful completion of the academic requirements. Students plan their coursework to meet the specific requirements, allowing them to save time and gain security with guaranteed admission.

After submitting TAG, students will also need to complete a regular UC transfer application in November, specifying the TAG agreement. They must maintain the GPA and course requirements for their major and UC campus. Once these steps are completed they must follow up with their counselors to ensure they remain on track with their academic plan. Alongside this support system, PCC continues to provide resources such as transfer counseling for the UC application process, UC application completion workshops, and connections with University Partners.



“It doesn’t hurt at all to go for it since it’s a good back-up option and a good route to your desired school,” said Transfer Center student worker Josue Nunez. “Don’t doubt yourself even if your tag doesn’t go through it will still be considered for regular admission. Keep your grades up, take classes you need to take and in January you need to update your profile with your classes and grades. Making sure that on the regular UC application they include the same school and application with the same major as well.”

Recently there has been a dip in transfer due to multiple reasons, one being the pandemic according to PCC’s Transfer Dean Alexander Tameka. Regular transfer data from the CSU, UC, private, and out-of-state schools is often delayed. So, the transfer numbers the Transfer Center sees are based on work from previous years.

“As it relates to TAG, we did see a dip due to the pandemic,” Tameka said. “However, we are on the upswing. PCC is up 22% from the previous year. For example, the Transfer Center Team and others on campus have supported students and have gone from 877 TAGs to 1072.”

Another factor affecting TAG applicants is that once a student is admitted, there is a cost to transfer. The cost for the UC application, orientation, intent to register, etc. can be expensive at around $80 per UC application. This may make some students hesitant to TAG or completely disqualify others who can’t afford it. Students may also not be aware of the program or feel overwhelmed by the requirements, leading to fewer submissions.

There are even some common misconceptions that lead to confusion when submitting a TAG application. Some students believe all UC campuses participate in TAG when only six do . Others think only straight-A students can apply, meanwhile many campuses have flexible GPA requirements depending on the major. Another assumption includes not being eligible if they don’t meet every requirement immediately, when some requirements have a flexible timeline. Students also fear that TAG is binding, meaning when they TAG a school, and are accepted, they must attend it. However, this isn’t the case; TAG is a non-binding process and students can attend any college they choose.

“TAG is designed to support their success,” Tameka said. “It provides a clear roadmap and offers guaranteed admission if they meet the criteria. They should take advantage of PCC’s resources, such as TAG transfer advisors, to guide them through the process. Students should remember that many others have successfully completed TAG, and they can too!”

When looking for students to interview on their TAG application, PCC transfer student Erin Ortiz shed light on her process.

“The tag process was new for me,” said Ortiz. “I wouldn’t say that tagging is difficult. On the contrary, I thought that it really allows students to take a look at what their progress is looking like and to help guide the student in completing their credits according to the schools they are interested in. Throughout the 2 years that I had been at PCC I had never heard of the program, which was not very beneficial for myself. But although I became informed of it at a later point, it was still a tool that was easily accessible and provided great resources for those of us looking at UC’s and CSU’s. Something I would say to students who are nervous about TAG is to not feel obligated on their tag choice. I think TAG gives us a sense of direction to those first-gen students and an easier process in applying to schools which can be scary, but with TAG it’s like a checkbox we can follow along the process.”

