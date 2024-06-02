Share:

Efforts to pressure the Pasadena City College (PCC) Foundation to divest from major polluters and defense contractors are pressing on, but the path forward remains unclear due to the foundation’s independent governance, fears of professional repercussions among faculty, and a lack of concrete action in response to student protests and resolutions.

Following a 300-person demonstration led by the PCC Anti-War Club in late April, PCC’s student government unanimously passed a resolution calling on the foundation to divest from companies involved in fossil fuels and the military-industrial complex by July 2025, the Courier reported.

“We always support our students’ and our community members’ rights to raise their voices on issues that they feel strongly about,” PCC Board of Trustees President Alton Wang said in an interview.

PCC spokesperson Alex Boekelheide did not respond to requests for comment regarding student protests and calls for divestment.

Less than two weeks after the resolution passed, the PCC Anti-War Club led another walkout.

“We wanted to show the foundation that it’s not just a one-off,” Anti-War Club president Robert Schaefer said in an interview after the May 21 demonstration. “We can continue to show up and continue to make our demands heard.”

Around 115 people attended the club’s second walkout, according to the Courier’s count. Demonstrators painted cardboard signs in front of the Jack Scott building and marched around the campus chanting pro-Palestine slogans.

“I think today [the protest] showed results,” Schaefer said. “We’re not backing down.”

Dr. Amy Tahani-Bidmeshki, an English professor at PCC, has been a vocal supporter of the protests.

“Resistance to injustice has varying steps,” Tahani-Bidmeshki said. “Right now the effort I’m seeing on our campus is step one, and it can stay there if those demands are met.”

Despite these efforts, the college and its foundation have yet to make a public commitment to divestment. The foundation holds approximately $60 million in endowments managed by Meketa Investment Group, which has been found to invest in major polluters and war profiteers, according to a Courier analysis published in March.

Though some staff and faculty have attended demonstrations, divestment efforts at PCC have largely been led by students because many staff and faculty fear the professional consequences of publicly expressing support for the Palestinian cause, according to Tahani-Bidmeshki.

“It’s true people are afraid of losing their jobs and afraid of developing enemies,” Tahani-Bidmeshki said. “They’re afraid of doxxing. There’s a lot of fear.”

In recent years, anti-Zionist campus activists across the country have been targeted by pro-Israel advocacy groups like Canary Mission and StopAntisemitism, whose websites host detailed profiles of pro-Palestine professors and students alongside profiles of neo-nazis and white nationalists.

In May, San Jose State University suspended a professor who served as a liaison between administrators and student protestors. In the same month, Sonoma State University President Mike Lee was suspended after announcing he struck a divestment deal with student protestors.

“For the couple of us who have a little more experience,” Tahani-Bidmeshki said, “we are now starting to gather folks and say ‘let’s put your care into action.’”

Along with fears of external interference, faculty also have to contend with internal opposition. Tahani-Bidmeshki recounted an instance where faculty were prevented from leading an on-campus event about Palestine during Indigenous Peoples Week last fall, despite initial support from PCC’s administration through the Division of Institutional Equity, Diversity and Justice.

“We were excited and I got several faculty,” Tahani-Bidmeshki said. “We were already in the stages of planning who would do what.” But when it came time to start planning the event, “They were like, ‘So yeah Amy, we love this and we’d love your contributions. We think it’s fantastic to have Indigenous people, Black people, but not the Gazans.’”

The teach-in was eventually hosted at All Saints Church in Pasadena, independent from the college.

PCC Associate Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Dr. Kari Bolen, did not respond to requests for comment on Dr. Tahani-Bidmeshki’s claims.

Despite some resistance from the administration, the Anti-War Club remains optimistic.

“PCC as a campus is very behind our movement for divestment,” Aidan Scannell, a spokesman for PCC’s Anti-War Club said. “We’re also very friendly with the administration. The administration is very sympathetic to us.”

Wang shared a similar message and emphasized PCC Superintendent-President Dr. Jose Gomez’s role in the conversation. Gomez did not respond to a request for comment.

“Our College administration and our Superintendent-President has been in ongoing dialogue with these student leaders,” Wang said. “Board members are always ready to engage in dialogue and work with students to find a path forward.”

Other California community colleges have also faced similar pressures, according to previous Courier reporting. Notably, in 2013, students in the Foothill-De Anza Community College District successfully pushed for divestment from fossil fuels, becoming the first community college district in the country to do so. More recently, the Peralta Community College District and the University of California system have also made significant strides toward divestment.

“We saw an immediate result after the last walkout,” Schaefer said, referring to the divestment resolution passed by PCC’s student government in May. “So we’re hoping to close the deal with the board and eventually foundation.”

Wang was not aware of any divestment deal before the board that the Anti-War Club was referring to.

Because the foundation is an independent entity with its own leadership and bylaws, the extent to which the board of trustees and college administration can influence the foundation’s investments is unclear.

Still, if the foundation doesn’t act, the college should expect more protests on campus, according to both Schaefer and Tahani-Bidmeshki.

“Protest has a very interesting power,” Tahani-Bidmeshki said. “If it’s shot down, then you level up.”

Follow: