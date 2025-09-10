Share:

An unresponsive occupant – later determined to be deceased – was discovered in their vehicle on East Green Street by campus police on August 25th.

A call first alerted Pasadena City College’s Police and Safety Department (PSD) of a suspicious vehicle parked by the Child Development Center. Campus police responded the same day, at approximately 6:40 p.m. The officer discovered said vehicle being inhabited by someone seemingly unconscious. After attempting and failing to wake them up, the officer swiftly notified the Pasadena Police Department and the Pasadena Fire Department. The occupant was pronounced deceased by both parties. Roadblocks were placed near the site to allow investigative work to commence.

While the investigation is now being led by the Pasadena Police Department and the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner, PCC’s campus police were able to determine that the deceased was not connected to PCC in any way.

Information concerning identity, potential cause of death, and other details are unknown by PCC’s PSD. As of August 28th, the PPD has not sent out an official press release. Information on the case was mainly provided by PCC through a press release (pictured below) after the situation occurred.

Yet, despite the college’s press release and the proximity of these events to the Colorado Campus, many PCC students were unaware of the incident. Yaretzi Alejo, one of those students, explained she didn’t know about the matter until her child development professor said something.

“[My professor] brought it up to us because she got an email saying they found a dead body at the Child Development Center, and it was all a shock to us,” Alejo recounted. “She said that the parents and kids kept complaining, like, over a smell.”

Alejo guessed the smell must have been there for a while for those at the Child Development Center to have noticed and to have voiced their concerns repeatedly. She, and others, didn’t expect the source of the smell to be something so startling.

“And come to find out, it was that…I hope [the kids] don’t know that happened because that can be, like, traumatizing,” she said. “But yeah, that’s how I found out.”

When asked if she received any communication from elsewhere regarding what happened, Alejo said no.

“I just know that my professor told us that she got an email about it…it was kind of scary to us,” she said.

In search of more details, the Courier contacted PCC’s campus police who had little to share. PCC’s Supervisor of Police and Safety Services Tyler Robins stated all they knew was what the PPD had released, but they could say that there was no foul play. Since the college couldn’t provide any profound information, the Courier reached out to the PPD in hopes of learning more and were redirected to their public info officer. At this time, the Courier has received no response.

Follow: