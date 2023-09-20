As Covid-era funding from the state of California trickles away, PCC is pressured to adjust its budget and increase enrollment before the ‘24-’25 school year to secure state funding that supports faculty and staff salaries in an uncertain post-Covid economy.

During the pandemic, community colleges across the state took a hit in enrollment. Since the Student Centered Funding Formula (SCFF) was implemented in 2018, attendance determines 60% of funding from the state. The other 40% is centered on equity in support for low-income students and overall student success metrics.

“We lost a third of the student population during Covid,” Board of Trustee member John Martin said. “The state [realized] that if they were to drop community colleges’ funding by a third, they would basically decimate all community colleges. Most of the costs at PCC are relatively fixed. The largest one, obviously, are our teachers and most importantly, our full-time teachers who count on us for their main livelihood.”

To address this, the state implemented a “hold harmless” on funding, keeping public schools funded according to their pre-covid enrollment rates until the ‘24-’25 fiscal year. But if the school doesn’t meet or exceed their ‘18-’19 enrollment, they won’t receive cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) from the state. It would stay the same even if expenses did go up with inflation.

“If we don’t exceed our [2018-2019] funding that’s wonderful, that is our floor, but we will not get any increase,” Board of Trustee member Tammy Silver said. “So that means while salaries increase, utilities increase, supply of maintenance increases – we will not get any money until our student-centered funding formula exceeds [‘18-’19]. So enrollment is a big component. Enrollment is 60%. We haven’t yet gotten back to [2018-19].”

The impact of the rollback of covid-era assistance might be felt in ‘26-’27 but they have to start saving for salary increases now, according to Silver.

In addition to increasing enrollment to ensure COLA funds are received, Martin said that the board is also focusing on making sure they meet required payments to the California State Teachers Retirement System (CalSTRS).

“When employment is in demand, people don’t go to schools. They get jobs,” Martin said. “Even as the economy is leveling, they’re fighting inflation, and we don’t know if we’re going to get into a recession or not – that’s the big economic debate – the employment number’s stayed really solid. Which is great. I mean it’s great for people and that’s what you always hope for, but it’s also another reason why you see some of the attendance declines in community colleges.”

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act/Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (CARES/HEERF) funds were set to expire June 30, 2023. PCC requested and received an extension to utilize the remaining funds through June 30, 2024, according to Vice President of Business and Administrative Services Candace Jones.

These funds facilitated things like testing sites, air purifiers in the classroom, masks, and cleaning supplies. They also covered accommodations like bookstore vouchers and waived fees for lab materials and parking/transit to ease student life during the pandemic.

“We really approached the additional resources with a student first mindset and thought about how we could help this kind of infusion of additional resources to help our students keep their lives model,” PCC spokesperson Alex Boekelheide said. “For a while there people were not working. They were really at risk of losing their livelihoods. And so we wanted to make sure that the college was doing what it could.”

PCC’s marketing team is focusing on community outreach and increasing attendance, such as with the dual enrollment program for local high schoolers. The financial team is looking to secure other sources of revenue. While the post-covid changes to the budget may not directly impact student life, that pressure falls on to the faculty, staff, and maintenance teams at PCC.