Editorial note: The information provided in the police blotter has not been independently verified by the Courier. The details in this article are reported as provided by campus police, and readers should consider this when interpreting the information.

Monday, February 17, 2025

12:48 AM: An officer asked an unhoused person to leave the quad. They complied.

4:51 AM: An officer asked an unhoused person to leave the tennis courts. They complied.

Tuesday, February 18, 2025

2:13 AM: An officer asked two unhoused people to leave the quad. They complied.

3:09 AM: An unhoused woman reported that she was being followed by a man. The officer she spoke to then explained to her that the person following her was actually another woman he had previously told to leave. All parties were asked to leave.

3:50 AM: An unhoused person was asleep on the east side of the courtyard at the CEC campus. They were woken up and asked to leave

9:20 AM: Someone reported a man harassing women on campus and making others feel uncomfortable in classes. The student did not want to stay and talk to an officer, but said he would be back.

9:13 AM: Outside agencies had to help with a student who reported domestic violence from another student off-campus. Both students were arrested by the Montebello Police Department.

11:55 AM: Staff reported someone yelling and trying to open doors on the 2nd floor of the IT building. When officers arrived, the person was leaving the area.

2:23 PM: A student was passed out and suspected to be drunk. The person was arrested and taken to jail.

2:39 PM: A student called the police department and claimed they were being chased by “gang members” who were chasing them through campus. Nothing was found.

6:38 PM: Officer asked an unhoused person to leave the GM building

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

6:42 AM: An encampment near the It building was reported. The person was asked to leave.

7:23 AM: Facilities reported red spray paint in lot 8.

7:23 AM: Facilities reported that someone cut the charging cord to the electrical charging station in lot 7.

8:52 AM: PCCPD front desk requested help with a belligerent man. He was demanding the belongings taken from after arrest be returned to him.

1:39 PM: Staff reported a subject touching students and making them uncomfortable in the L building. The man was last seen walking towards the R building, but no units were able to find him.

1:58 PM: A woman claimed that her calculator was stolen.

5:25 PM: Staff reported students on the roof of the U building. An officer went to check and didn’t find anyone. The roof door was unlocked.

8:54 PM: A student got hit by an unhoused person. Officers didn’t find anyone.

10:54 PM: A cadet reported someone throwing rocks at a security guard. When asked to stop, the person started throwing the rocks at the cadet.

11:25 PM: An unhoused person was reported as being in the IT building.

Thursday, February 20, 2025

9:15 AM: A 53 year old was having anxiety related chest pains and someone called an ambulance. He was found in his car, and he declined being transported to the hospital.

9:50 AM: An officer told someone to stop smoking in the parking lot of the CEC building.

11:44 AM: Somebody reported a student walking with a black trash bag that “seemed suspicious” to the locker room, and then head into the weight room. A cadet later found the student is in a class in the weight room.

6:30 PM: Multiple people called about a student acting aggressive towards students and staff in the CA building.

Friday, February 21, 2025

3:29 PM: A duffel bag was found next to a police cruiser. The owner then came and got it, and cameras were able to prove it was hers.

Saturday, February 22, 2025

Nothing reported.

Sunday, February 23, 2025

2:45PM: Passerby reported someone lying down “unconscious” in front of the library. The person was actually just asleep.

7:30 PM: An officer talked to a person in their car in lot 5. The student said he had lost his home in the fires, and was living in their car. The officer proceeded to tell the student that the lot would close at 10, and tell them to leave. The student agreed to leave.

