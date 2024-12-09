Share:

Donald Trump’s plans to dismantle the Department of Education (DOE) indicate potential reductions to financial aid, causing concerns for students. In the event of these plans following through, PCC’s Financial Aid Department would intend to pursue efforts to maintain financial aid for students.

In a campaign video from September 2023, Trump declared his plans for the Education Department under Agenda47.

“One other thing I’ll be doing very early in the administration is closing up the Department of Education in Washington D.C. and sending all education and education work and needs back to the states,” he said.

He reinforced these plans on November 19 of this year in his statement announcing Linda McMahon as Secretary of Education, proclaiming her intent to “fight tirelessly to expand ‘Choice’ to every State in America”.

Though Trump has not directly proposed reducing financial aid, dismantling the DOE would have a significant impact on the office of Federal Student Aid and cause financial aid to become more reliant on state-based programs. The “largest provider of student financial aid in the nation”, the FSA would be left without an overseeing department, speculated to be moved to the Department of Treasury. Concerns have been raised about reductions to financial aid implied by these plans.

For the moment, this move to dismantle the DOE is seemingly unlikely, according to research by Inside Higher Ed, and would require Congressional approval.

“The Department of Ed was made by Congress and so it has to get dismantled by Congress if that were to happen,” PCC’s Financial Aid Director David Hull said.

However, Inside Higher Ed predicts there is still a plausible issue of the Trump administration initiating significant cuts to DOE funding, similar to those attempted in budget proposals during his first term.

Calculations made by Hull using the CCCCO (California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office) Data Mart found that roughly 48% of PCC students receiving aid in the 2023-2024 school year benefited from some form of federal funding.

With financial aid being essential for many students, the implications of possible reductions bring about feelings of concern and uncertainty. Students voiced how potential changes to financial aid programs could impact their lives.

“I live off of the financial aid, that’s what’s helping me even pay rent at all,” said Chelsea Munger, an art major at PCC. “Even just for one project I’m spending $200 to $300 on just supplies and that financial aid is what’s been helping me… I would probably be working two jobs if I didn’t have the financial aid so that’s definitely scary.”

Another PCC student, Nia Brown, expressed similar feelings on the prospect of financial aid reductions.

“There would be a concern definitely because I do rely on financial aid to get through school and I am self-employed right now,” Brown said.

One PCC student, Michaela Rances, offered a different perspective on the matter.

“I look forward to seeing how the Department Of Education will be re-worked for a modern society,” Rances said. “I personally have witnessed how corrupt and underserving the current system has been for over 30 years… As far as financial aid goes I do not currently benefit from anything more than the bare minimum that PCC dispersed.”

Amidst the concerns surrounding Trump’s proposals for the DOE, Hull explained efforts PCC would take to ensure financial aid opportunities remained for students. He stated that with the emphasis California puts on higher education, state-based financial aid programs such as Cal Grant and the California College Promise Grant would continue to be accessible for students.

“We would hope that California would prioritize higher education funding if it were to be that federal funding were to drop away…” Hull said. “We would be first in line to make sure our students know about it and do all the things that they need to do… in order to get eligibility kind of locked in.”

Hull stated that working closely with higher education organizations lobbying in Washington and Sacramento, PCC would continue to advocate for students’ access to federal financial aid.

“We would do everything we can to lend our voice to efforts to maintain the programs like the Pell Grant and the federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant and the Work-Study programs,” Hull said. “Those are just vital to student success in college… we would lend our voices as often and as strongly as we can to maintain those.”

Even with reassurance from PCC, students still expressed worries on how they could be affected if they transferred to a four-year college.

“Most of my tuition for college is from financial aid,” said PCC student Alexis Ngo. “I’m not too worried about PCC, but I am worried when I transfer.”

Follow: