The Eaton Fire has already left a devastating mark on the region, scorching over 13,000 acres and destroying thousands of structures, including the homes of Pasadena City College (PCC) students and faculty. With containment at just 3%, according to CAL FIRE, firefighters are facing immense challenges as they battle the blaze.

If you’re watching the news and scratching your head at some of the terminology used, you’re not alone. This explainer can help.

Fuel: The source

Fire needs fuel to burn, and in the context of wildfires, fuel can range from dry grass to dense forest canopies. Fire behavior hinges on fuel characteristics such as type, moisture content, and arrangement.

Fuel plays a central role in determining wildfire behavior, and Eaton Canyon contains a variety of vegetation types that act as fire’s energy source. In Eaton Canyon, dense chaparral vegetation like manzanita and chamise, known for their oily, flammable nature, could be contributing to the fire’s intensity.

Dry and brittle seasonal grasslands provide surface fuels that allow flames to spread quickly across open areas. Even the riparian zones along streams, which would normally resist burning due to higher moisture content, have been affected by the unusually dry conditions.

Wildland-urban interface (WUI): Where nature meets civilization

The wildland-urban interface (WUI) is where human development meets natural areas, creating unique challenges in wildfire management. The foothill neighborhoods surrounding Eaton Canyon are a prime example of this. With homes located near highly flammable chaparral and grasslands, mitigation efforts are crucial.

Experts say homeowners in these areas should maintain at least five feet of defensible space around their house by removing dry vegetation, using fire-resistant landscaping, and ensuring structures are built with fire-resistant materials.

Mop-up: Not what you think

If you’re imagining firefighters wielding commercial mops and buckets in the wilderness, think again.

In firefighting terms, mop-up involves extinguishing or removing burning material near firelines. The process includes digging down to mineral soil, felling damaged trees, and cooling ash pits to ensure the fire doesn’t reignite.

They then use a technique called cold trailing, where they carefully feel the ground for residual heat to ensure no embers remain hidden. This painstaking process is particularly crucial in areas like Eaton Canyon, where the dense chaparral and steep slopes make fire control difficult.

Intensity: How hot is hot?

Not all fires are created equal in terms of heat output. Fire intensity refers to the amount of energy or heat a wildfire releases at a given point. Factors influencing intensity include weather conditions, fuel moisture, plant chemistry, and terrain.

High-intensity areas, fueled by thick chaparral, create extreme heat and rapid fire spread. Conversely, lower-intensity burns in grasslands and riparian areas show slower, patchy fire activity. Factors like steep canyon topography and dry Santa Ana winds have amplified the fire’s intensity in certain areas and challenged suppression efforts.

Containment: Marking progress

Containment refers to the percentage of a fire’s perimeter that has been surrounded by firelines—barriers designed to stop its spread.

A fireline must be free of heat and hotspots to be considered fully contained. This process involves ongoing monitoring, cooling ash pits, and repeatedly inspecting the area for signs of heat.

A fire that is 100% contained may still burn within its perimeter until firefighters achieve control and, eventually, the fire is declared out.

Burn-Out: Fighting Fire with Fire

The concept of a burn-out might sound counterintuitive, but it’s a crucial firefighting strategy.

This controlled burning involves setting small fires along a fireline to consume potential fuels between the fire’s edge and the control line. By removing these fuels, firefighters create a buffer that prevents the wildfire from spreading further.

While it may generate additional smoke, burn-outs are an effective way to gain control over the fire on safer terms.

Contained, controlled, and out: A fire’s lifecycle

A fire progresses through three key stages before it is considered “out”:

Contained: Firelines encircle the fire, and its spread is unlikely.

Controlled: All flames and hotspots within the fireline are extinguished, and unburned fuels are removed.

Out: No hotspots are detected for at least 48 hours, and monitoring continues until weather eliminates the risk of reignition.

Stay alert:

