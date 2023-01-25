Update 2:15 p.m.: According to the Pasadena Police Department the suspected hazardous materials ended up being baking soda, and no further action was taken.
Original Story:
On Wednesday Jan 25 the Pasadena Fire Department responded to a hazardous materials report at 55 South Hill Avenue at 12:15 p.m.
According to the Pasadena Fire Department on scene it was supposedly a “white” substance in the book drop-off, and multiple response teams from a number of local fire fighting agencies are responding to the incident.
The Hazardous Materials response is testing the substance right now.
No injuries were reported at the scene.
