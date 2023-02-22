The contract for PCC’s bookstore’s current vendor is set to expire this June and the school will open the service for solicitation.

“The current contract expires 6/30/2023. Once the notice of intent to award is approved at the board meeting, the awarded vendor will begin operations 7/1/2023,” Executive Director of Business service Darlene Inda said in an email.

Contracts with vendors are legally limited to a total of 5 years and the current vendor, Follet Higher Education, has been operating the bookstore since May 12th, 2018.

Follet Higher Education of Illinois, who operates thousands of stores around the country, claims they are “higher education’s largest campus retailer,” according to their website. serving “over half of the students in the United States, and work with 80,000 schools.”

On Feb. 15th, PCC’s Board of Trustees approved a measure that will allow the administration to request proposals for the next 5 year term.

Now that the measure is approved, the school must prepare a request for proposal asking potential vendors to bid on the contract with the school. The request for a proposal is set to be released in March and a successor will begin operations as early as July.

While the criteria for the current request for proposal is still unknown, it “will likely be the same as per previous RFP,” Inda said.

“The process to award to contracted vendors is not required to go through the shared governance process. However, a committee will be assembled for this RFP to maintain transparency and inclusion and will include a representative from faculty, student, staff, and management,” Inda said.

Students have mixed feelings about the current service provider. saying that while the store offers great items, they tend to be pricier compared to other stores.

“I would suggest getting a vendor that are not going to have such high markups in the store, maybe even find an outsource vendor, someone that’s not going to be creating giant prices,” Cole Galvan, a Business engineering freshman said. “We get $200 for free, tax payers dollars in a public school but at the end of the day a calculator here versus one on amazon is $100 more. and when I have to get my books for my classes at PCC my books are so expensive $200 goes up fast.”

Anton Pozhitakov, a civil engineering Freshman agrees with Galvan, saying that prices in the store are higher compared to a big store like Target.

“The products in the store are amazing, perfect for school, maybe that’s why it’s so expensive.” Galvan said.

Once the school receives proposals, a committee will meet to award one of the vendors with the 5 year contract. It is possible that Follet remains as the provider if no other companies place a bid.