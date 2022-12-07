The Board of Facilities discussed the new plans on projects that are coming to Pasadena City College within the next school year.

As of November 18, The Sarafian Project remains on schedule since they just celebrated steel topping off milestone. A white circle piece of steel was signed by everyone in attendance then it was uplifted to be a part of the structure.

They also evaluated an ongoing discussion on campus on what is going on with the mirror pools.

The mirror pools have two directions that need to be put into place with the style of the pool which is going to be either traditional or contemporary.

The traditional design maintains an architectural integrity and cohesion with adjacent buildings. It would be ready by 2024-2025 fiscal year to get ready for the 100 year celebration.

Both concepts share the same landscapes and hardscape components. Possible shade structures and uplights into the trees and both of the concepts can be enhanced with what we’re calling an “A la Carte” menu consisting of additional lighting and water features.