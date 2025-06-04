Share:

Monday, May 19, 2025

9:05 a.m. – A woman was reported exposing herself while lying on a bench in the CA building. She was asked to leave and complied.

12:12 p.m. – An individual was reported to be sleeping in the locker room in the GM building. The individual vacated when asked to leave.

1:40 p.m. – An individual reported that they were experiencing a panic attack and needed help locating their phone in Lot 5. The individual was given an escort to assist her in finding her phone.

3:35 p.m. – Staff reported an individual in the L building who was rocking back and forth, possibly experiencing a mental episode. An officer approached the individual who was determined to be okay and eating his food.

3:58 p.m. – Multiple people reported a male was experiencing breathing difficulties in the Campus center. The individual was transported to the hospital.

7:29 p.m. – A custodian reported a female on the floor of a restroom stall in the C building. A cadet responded and reported that the woman was sleeping and refused to leave. The woman was escorted off campus.

8:44 p.m. – Cadets reported having found a window frame removed from a window in the Annex. Officers checked the area but found no evidence of tampering or a crime. The frame was replaced by facilities.

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

12:01 a.m. – The security guard reported an individual sleeping in the loading dock near B building. The individual was escorted off campus.

12:26 a.m. – An officer approached an individual near the R building. The individual was a math tutor posting flyers in the area for students. The individual was advised to clear the area.

1:00 a.m. – The security guards reported an individual sleeping in the Science Village. The individual was escorted off campus.

1:32 a.m. – A custodian reported an individual who seemed anxious, asked for help, and then left the area. Officers were unable to locate the individual when they arrived.

9:16 a.m. – A student reported that they were stuck inside an elevator in the C building. A cadet reported that the student was assisted out of the elevator safely.

1:23 p.m. – A man was reported to be possibly following a woman near the CA building. The woman was heard telling the man to leave her alone. Officers were unable to locate the man when they arrived.

1:23 p.m. – Staff reported that a student was having a seizure near the CA building. An ambulance was called and the student was transported to the hospital.

5:21 p.m. – A student reported their electric scooter had been stolen from the racks near the Annex. A report was taken.

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

9:02 a.m. – Library staff reported an individual yelling at another person inside the library. The individual was gone when officers arrived.

1:50 p.m. – A student reported that an individual who had been vulgar with him the week before was near the library and that they were afraid to enter the building. Officers checked the area out and the individual was not bothering anyone.

11:30 p.m. – Local residents reported an individual on campus making loud noises and dumping trash. The individual was escorted off campus.

Thursday, May 22, 2025

9:01 a.m. – An officer approached two individuals at the CEC campus and warned them not to smoke on campus. The individuals complied and put out their cigarettes.

7:34 p.m. – A student reported being stuck inside a U building elevator. The elevator company and the Pasadena Fire Department responded and freed the student. A report was taken of the incident.

Friday, May 23, 2025

12:43 p.m. – Staff members reported witnessing an individual drinking what looked to be alcohol from a large red container. The individual was asked to leave campus and complied.

Saturday, May 24, 2025

12:21 p.m. – A woman reported her husband was having chest pains in parking lot 5. The paramedics responded and transported the man to the hospital. A report was taken regarding the incident.

12:41 p.m. – A passerby reported seeing someone sitting on the wall at the top of Lot 4, Level 5. An officer approached the person and warned them to not sit on the wall as it was unsafe, the individual was advised to leave and left the area.

Sunday, May 25, 2025

2:48 p.m. – A cadet approached 5 individuals who were skateboarding in Galloway Plaza and asked them to leave and they left the area.

9:21 p.m.- An officer approached an individual in Lot 4 and asked them to leave and the individual left the premises.

