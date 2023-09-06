Monday, August 28, 2023

9:29 a.m.: An injured student on crutches was reported falling in Lot 8 and requested transportation to the health center, to which disposition and medical assistants acted quickly.

10:50 a.m.: Minor traffic collision between a motorist and an unaccompanied car, assisted by a campus officer, was reported in Lot 5 Level 3, resulting in a note being left on the car.

11:07 a.m.: Hit and run reported in Lot 5 Level 3, a report has been recorded.

6:27 p.m.: Two female transients found inside the women’s locker room of the gym building were reported by facilities and escorted off campus.

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

8:58 a.m.: Student reported a transient found in the men’s locker room of the gym building, subject fled on arrival.

9:16 a.m.: Hit and run reported on Lot 4 Level 1, report filed.

10:24 a.m.: Hit and run reported on Lot 4 Level 1, report filed.

12:58 p.m.: A student reportedly put out a vehicle fire with a fire extinguisher in Lot 4 Level 3, Pasadena Police and the fire department were contacted, clearing out the area. The fire had been put out before officers’ arrival. Report filed.

1:20 p.m.: 5 individuals were reported smoking marijuana near the Mirror Pools by a student, the 5 subjects have not been identified.

1:32 p.m.: A female student reported receiving threats after her involvement in a vehicle collision in Lot 5 for attempting to exchange information. The report has been recorded.

3:55 p.m.: A student was reported having a seizure by a fellow classmate inside room E-315. Officers attended the scene and were told by the student that he faced a panic attack and denied medical attention.

7:48 p.m.: A physical strike of a punch from one male to another was reported near Lot 5. Units searched the area for the suspect but were unlucky. The victim rejected medical attention.

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

10:24 a.m.: A student reported that his PCC-issued laptop has been stolen off campus, the report has been filed.

10:47 a.m.: Minor collision in Lot 5 Level 1 assisted by campus officer was settled, both parties complied.

12:47 p.m.: Student reported a transient found bathing in the second floor men’s restroom of the CC building. The subject had left upon officers’ arrival.

6:02 p.m.: A non-student male was transported to the Huntington Memorial Hospital for assistance by the PCCPD after he made a call in distress to the Pasadena fire department.

8:03 p.m.: A transient female made a call reporting a male transient who kicked her belongings while she was in the quad. The victim nor suspect were found.

Thursday, August 31, 2023

4:39 a.m.: Officer escorted a transient found in Lot 8 off campus.

3:45 p.m.: Pasadena fire, notifying the PCCPD, responded to R building for a female undergoing a seizure. The PFD and PCCPD were unable to locate the victim.

6:15 p.m.: A transient was reported inside the restrooms near the Piazza, but was unable to be located.

11:01 p.m.: A transient from the R building was escorted off campus by an officer.

Friday, September 01, 2023

11:00 a.m.: A transient was reported screaming to himself and others near the Circadian by staff. The suspect was unable to be located.

11:55 a.m.: Staff members reported a transient loitering around the men’s locker room of the gym building. The transient was escorted off campus.

1:23 p.m.: A male disturbing the peace at the Financial Aid office was reported by a Cadet. Responding officers escorted the subject to Student Business Services for assistance.

3:48 p.m.: Male found loitering inside LL-142 was reported by the building’s staff. The subject was escorted off campus before officers arrived.

4:44 p.m.: Individual reported stolen bike from L building west bike racks. The report has been filed.

9:56 p.m.: Staff reported a suspicious male subject disturbing the peace in Lot 4. The subject checked fine and fled the premises.

Saturday, September 02, 2023

11:44 a.m.: Skateboarders reported in Lot 4 Level 1 were told to leave. The individuals complied and the area was cleared.

Sunday, September 03, 2023

2:36 p.m.: Transient was reported at the CEC campus and was escorted off by an officer.