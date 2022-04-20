PCC Police Blotter from Monday, April 4 to Sunday, April 10
Monday, April 4
NO ACTIVITY TO REPORT
Tuesday, April 5
A student vehicle was reported being struck while parked in Lot 5 Level 2. a note was left by the other driver w/ information
A cardboard box with trash bags inside was left unattended in the lobby with food inside. The cardboard box of food was reported from a food bank, taken to the Lancer Food Pantry.
Cadet reported a male screaming to himself walking north of the L Building.
Pasadena Police Department received a welfare check Call on the transient. Reported safe.
Facilities noticed that a transient was smoking west of the D Building near the elevator. After the officer advised the subject was out of the Campus.
Wednesday, April 6
Staff reported a transient was being noisy and pointing a laser into the classrooms in the hallway of the GM Building. Reported Escorted off Campus.
Thursday, April 7
PCC staff noticed a smell of smoke on the 2nd floor of the C Building. no signs or smell was reported.
PCC Staff spotted A transient smoking outside of Pathways center in the V Building.
A female was seen lying on the ground north near the L Building. Reported resting.
A student reported a post on Discord chat about a reference to bombing PCC. The subject who posted the comment was later contacted and stated it was a joke.
The Pasadena Police Department reported that someone notified them of possible fire on campus. No evidence of fire was found.
Friday, April 8
An fire alarm system called Red Star Fire Protection was detected in the GM Building, women’s restroom, 2nd floor. No signs of smoke or fire was found.
A student injured herself in IT-105 by stepping on a hose and rolling her ankle. The student was taken to urgent care.
Transient reported in the stall in the CA Building 3rd floor men’s restroom.
Saturday, April 9
NO ACTIVITY TO REPORT
Sunday, April 10
An Unknown automated trouble call was coming from C-215. The officer was unable to access C-215 but the exterior area was secure. False alarm was reported.
- Blotter: Transient found pointing laser into classrooms - April 20, 2022
- ‘Moon Knight’ brings dissociative identity disorder onto the big screen - April 13, 2022
- The Wallows hiatus brings adventure in their new sophomore album - April 6, 2022