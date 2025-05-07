Share:

Monday, April 28, 2025

9:06 a.m. – Police responded to a report of a student feeling faint in the R building. The student was transported to the health center.

2:42 p.m. – A cope of a restraining order was provided to be filed on the main campus.

5:55 p.m. – A student near the quad reported feeling he might have a seizure. He declined medical attention and called his family to pick him up.

6:28 p.m. – A coach reported that two students collided with one another, one student was knocked down. They were evaluated and cleared by paramedics.

7:15 p.m. – A student reported two persons on bicycles being aggressive with them and other students near the Library. An officer observed the persons of interest moments before they were reported and headed off campus.

Tuesday, April 29, 2025

9:36 a.m. – A student in the R building was reported as appearing dazed as staff believed they were going to have a seizure. The student declined medical attention, saying they were fine.

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

2:19 a.m. – An officer contacted an individual on a grass area near lot 1, advising them to leave. They complied.

10:53 a.m. – Staff reported their scooter being stolen and replaced with a bicycle near the CA building. Police took a report.

11:03 a.m. – A student reported an individual near L building holding a boxcutter as they walked by. The individual didn’t threaten the student and was escorted off campus.

2:23 p.m. – Staff reported an individual bathing in a restroom at the CEC campus. They were told not to bathe in the restroom.

7:01 p.m. – An individual reported someone who attempted to steal their belongings while they sat near the Piazza

Thursday, May 01, 2025

10:17 a.m. – A student reported his personal items, including his phone, were stolen from his backpack in the GM building while he was at basketball practice.

11:53 a.m. – An argument between an individual and a staff member in the CA Building was reported. When police arrived, a fight occurred and a cadet was injured. The individual left and the cadent was sent to the hospital.

1:08 p.m. – A student reported a possible homeless person touching himself in an elevator in the R building. Police arrived and searched all elevators, the subject was gone by the time they arrived.

Friday, May 02, 2025

6:18 a.m. – An officer advised a subject sleeping in parking lot 4 to leave, they were escorted off campus.

9:29 a.m. – An individual in the L building was reported by staff for being loud and obnoxious. The individual was advised to quiet down, but refused. When an officer arrived, the individual had already left the building.

10:53 a.m. – A student reported that their vehicle’s rear windshield was shattered in lot 4 while she attended class. A report was taken.

12:04 p.m. – Staff reported an individual sleeping in the L building, they were escorted off campus.

Saturday, May 03, 2025

8:23 a.m. – An officer took a report for an incident that happened in lot 7.

8:37 a.m. – An individual was loitering in front of a classroom in the R building and blocked access to the room. They were escorted off campus.

Sunday, May 04, 2025

12:13 p.m. – Staff reported an individual loitering in the CA building after class ended. The individual was told to leave and complied.

4:33 p.m. – PCC police detained an individual who confessed he broke windows in the city and at PCC. Various windows at the D building were found broken. A report was taken.

