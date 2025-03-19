Share:

Editorial note: The information provided in the police blotter has not been independently verified by the Courier. The details in this article are reported as provided by campus police, and readers should consider this when interpreting the information.

Monday, March 3, 2025

5:30 a.m.: An officer asked a person in Lot 1 to leave. They complied.

8:00 a.m.: A person was yelling and screaming at Jameson Amphitheater. Officers spoke with them, and they were released.

8:56 a.m.: A staff member reported someone making inappropriate comments and rambling inside the L Building. The individual was escorted off campus.

11:02 a.m.: Graffiti was found on a restroom door in the C Building. A vandalism report was filed.

1:45 p.m.: An anonymous report was made about someone appearing to be under the influence and acting irrationally near the Circadian. Officers asked them to leave, and they complied.

1:45 p.m.: A student fell and hit their head inside the CA Building. They were taken to the Student Health Center for treatment.

4:31 p.m.: A student reported a driver possibly under the influence, speeding through Lot 4 before exiting campus via Lot 3. Officers did not locate the vehicle.

5:18 p.m.: Staff reported someone being loud inside the library. The person left on their own, and officers determined everything was okay.

5:59 p.m.: A person near the E Building was catcalling students and throwing money. Officers were unable to locate them.

6:34 p.m.: A person was reported being loud and disruptive inside the CA Building. Officers escorted them off campus.

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

1:04 a.m.: A security officer found a vehicle with its trunk open in Lot 5. The officer contacted a student experiencing homelessness and informed them they could not stay overnight. The student left.

10:14 a.m.: A transient threatened to hit someone in the Quad. The individual was detained and taken for a mental health evaluation.

10:46 a.m.: Officers conducted a welfare check in the D Building after a person claimed “people were trying to get into his mind.” The individual was transported for a mental health evaluation.

12:05 p.m.: A student collapsed in the football stadium during class. They were transported to the Student Health Center.

3:06 p.m.: A person reported their belongings were stolen from the Campus Center, the person who made the report left the area before officers arrived.

4:50 p.m.: A woman was screaming and cursing in Lot 9. Officers spoke with her, and she said she was having a bad day. She was advised to stop screaming and cursing.

6:44 p.m.: A student was temporarily trapped inside an elevator at the CEC campus but was able to exit before facility services arrived. Facility Services was notified to check the elevator.

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

1:11 a.m.: An officer asked a person near the Annex to leave. They complied.

4:57 a.m.: The Pasadena Fire Department received a call about a man screaming in a hallway at PCC, but officers were unable to locate anyone.

5:20 a.m.: An officer asked a person in the Boone Sculpture Garden to leave, and advised them that the campus was closed.

6:54 a.m.: An instructor reported someone sleeping inside the Clock Tower elevator. Officers asked the person to leave, and they complied.

12:12 p.m.: Staff reported a person was loitering in the library for over two hours, but they were gone by the time officers arrived.

3:36 p.m.: A person was reported yelling in Lot 8. Officers found them talking on a payphone and asked them to leave, which they did.

Thursday, March 6, 2025

8:49 a.m.: Staff reported a person making inappropriate comments while asking for help filling out an application at the CEC campus. Officers escorted them off campus.

5:35 p.m.: A staff member reported that their car tire had been punctured while parked in Lot 3. A vandalism report was filed.

Friday, March 7, 2025

9:50 p.m.: A shattered window was reported by facilities at the Child Development Center. A vandalism report was filed.

Saturday, March 8, 2025

8:55 a.m.: A person was seen lying on the sidewalk near the Del Mar gates. Officers found them sleeping and confirmed they were okay.

10:42 p.m.: Surveillance video showed someone forcefully opening doors at the FS and CA buildings before leaving campus. A report was filed.

11:25 p.m.: An alarm was activated at the Rosemead campus. Video showed two people loitering, but Temple City Sheriffs checked the area and found nothing.

Sunday, March 9, 2025

4:34 p.m.: A burglary alarm went off at the Rosemead campus. Temple City Sheriffs checked the area but found nothing.

11:40 p.m.: A custodian reported two people near the D Building, but they left when they saw the custodian. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate them.

