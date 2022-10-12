Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

A transient was escorted off of campus after it had been reported that they were disrupting traffic in Lot 1

A student reported that their vehicle was damaged while parked in Lot 5, level 4

A student reported that their bicycle was stolen from the south side of D-building

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

A transient was escorted off of campus after they were discovered loitering in the R-building’s men’s bathroom.

Wednesday, Oct, 5, 2022

It was reported that a transient was loitering inside the R-building, security was summoned yet subject had already dispersed

Officer’s witnessed a suspicious vehicle in Lot 2, contact was made yet subjects were ultimately cleared

Theft of bookstore property from display case, report filed

Theft of personal property filed by student in the GM-building

A suspicious male was seen loitering near Health Center, suspect later dispersed

Staff report to officer regarding a disruptive student, officer summoned yet the subject had left. Report filed

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

Transient escorted off of tennis court’s west side

A transient suffered an apparent seizure on north side of library, ambulance called and subject taken to hospital

A traffic collision occurred in Lot 3, student requested assistance and both parties exchanged information

Staff reported that a transient was possibly exposing himself north of campus center, officer summoned and subject cited

Paramedics were called after it was reported that a male subject was observed acting strangely and possibly under the influence. Subject declined transport to hospital and taken into custody by PPD

Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

Officer’s checked on sleeping transient north on campus, subject was deemed fine

Male subject taken into custody for mental health evaluation by PPD.

A transient flagged down an officer requesting assistance

Officer’s were summoned after a report of a crying student in CA-315. Student sent to speak with therapist

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

A transient was escorted off of campus from Lot 1

A transient was escorted off of campus after observed sleeping on west side of E-building

A transient was escorted off of campus after being observed sleeping inside clock tower elevator

Sunday, Oct.9, 2022

C-237 panic alarm activated. Area searched and deemed clear