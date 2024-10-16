Share:

Editorial note: The information provided in the police blotter has not been independently verified by the Courier. The details in this article are reported as provided by campus police, and readers should consider this when interpreting the information.

Monday, Sept 30, 2024

10:10 am: An officer responded to an individual complaining of stomach pains at C-building. They first declined medical help, but were later taken to the Health Center by another student.

11:32 am: An officer responded to two males smoking near the Observatory in Lot 3. Individuals were informed about the smoking policy.

12:38 pm: An officer responded to the Community Education Center (CEC) where a door to the storage area was found broken with a stick jammed into the door handle. No items were reported missing.

2:51 pm: An officer responded to reports of a male who entered the women’s locker room in the GM Building. Two individuals were found and removed from the area.

3:30 pm: An officer responded to complaints about two individuals engaged in sexual behavior between the L and D Buildings. A shift sergeant told the two to leave.

3:39 pm: An officer responded to a report of uncomfortable comments made by a male near Lot 8. The individual left by the time the officer arrived.

Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024

12:13 am: An officer responded to a homeless male sleeping on the north side of the C Building. The individual was escorted off campus.

8:30 am: An officer responded to reports of a known homeless woman who entered the women’s locker room in the GM Building and was yelling and had her items spread throughout the room. The individual was told to pick up her belongings and leave.

1:31 pm: An officer responded to staff from Cafe de Leche, located south of the E building, about their folding table being stolen.

3:47 pm: An officer responded to a student whose electric scooter was stolen from the south side of the C Building.

7:55 pm: Facilities reported two individuals were loitering inside the L Building. The individuals had left by the time the officer arrived.

Wednesday, Oct 2, 2024

2:18 am: Facilities reported a male sitting at a table near the swimming pool entrance. The individual was watched through surveillance cameras then removed from campus by an officer.

12:18 pm: An officer responded to a student whose vehicle was struck on the driver’s side door while parked in Lot 5 Level 3E with no note left behind. Officers found a suspect through camera footage, wrote a report, and exchanged contact info between the two drivers.

1:59 pm: An officer responded to a staff member who received a suspicious email on their personal email account. The staff member was directed to her local police for additional help.

3:31 pm: An officer responded to a male student whose electric scooter was stolen from the south side of the C Building.

4:44 pm: An officer responded to a student’s mother whose daughter was meant to meet her after class in Lot 1 at 4:15 pm, but couldn’t reach her by phone. The daughter showed up at 4:50 pm and the issue was solved.

10:04 pm: Officers responded to reports of a female driver in a van blocking the exit in Lot 1 who was believed to be unconscious. Officers were unable to find the van and camera footage revealed the described van had shortly left the area after the initial call.

Thursday, Oct 3, 2024

12:31 am: An officer approached a homeless male loitering in the Quad. The individual was told to leave the area, they obeyed.

8:48 am: An officer responded to a homeless male loitering in the men’s locker room at the GM Building while charging his phone. The individual was told to leave and obeyed.

9:06 am: An officer responded to a student whose rear driver’s side tire was slashed while parked in Lot 4 Level 2 from 12:20 pm to 5:00 pm.

9:10 am: An officer responded to a male individual loitering in the Bookstore near the Apple products. The individual was a known homeless man and left the Bookstore after being told to by an officer.

10:05 am: An officer responded to two staff members involved in a vehicle accident in Lot 5 Level 2. None suffered injuries and the individuals exchanged contact info.

12:17 pm: An officer responded to a staff member whose vehicle was struck in Lot 5 Level 2.

12:53 pm: An officer responded to a parent of a child at the Child Development Center to take a report of their child being scratched by another child.

1:38 pm: An officer responded to a student’s mother whose son was meant to meet their driver after class at 12:00 pm, but didn’t show up at the pick-up spot and wasn’t reachable by phone. The parent called again at 2:09 pm with news that her son called and the driver was on the way to pick him up.

8:13 pm: An officer responded to a student in V-202 who reported someone entering his classroom and kicking his chair. The officer spoke to the professor at V-202 and said all was well.

Friday, Oct 4, 2024

1:37 am: Facilities reported a homeless person sleeping in front of the east door of E building. Individual was told to leave and obeyed.

8:57 am: Facilities reported a male individual was being detained by PCC employees near the Circadian. The individual had stolen items from a cart at V-106 belonging to Facilities staff. After searching the suspect’s items, some drugs were found in one of their bags. Individual was taken to the Pasadena Police Department to be booked.

10:21 am: Facilities reported a male individual yelling at himself east of the Mirror Pools. Individual left campus.

2:06 pm: An officer responded to a student whose bike was stolen on 10/3/24 from the bike racks south of the C Building.

9:00 pm: An officer responded to a student whose bike was stolen from the bike racks south of the D Building. The stolen bike was found west of the D Building.

Saturday, Oct 5, 2024

1:01 pm: A student reported that her vehicle was struck on the passenger rear side while parked in Lot Level 3. The student recorded the incident which took place at 11:43 am.

Sunday, Oct 6, 2024

10:19 am: An officer responded to reports that a vendor in Lot 3 was selling high-capacity gun magazines. The vendor was cited and an officer confiscated 4 magazines.

12:18 pm: Pasadena Police Department received a call from a man who believed he was being followed by his invisible mother in Lot 5. The shift sergeant spoke to the man on the phone and the issue was solved.

12:27 pm: A shift sergeant responded to a passerby in Lot 1 who reported their dog got bitten by another dog. The other dog owner left campus quickly after the incident.

