Monday, March 13, 2023

An unhoused man was reported to be sleeping under a tree with his possessions scattered in the grass near the LL Building. He was escorted off campus.

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

An officer encountered a man on campus during routine patrol. He was advised that the campus was closed.

2 citations were issued for cars parked in Lots 4 & 5 overnight without a permit.

A student reported that a laptop they’d borrowed from the district was stolen from them in Old Town Pasadena.

A group of students was temporarily trapped in an elevator in the R Building.

Staff reported 2 sets of keys missing from the CEC campus. A report was taken and the issue is unresolved.

Staff reported a man erecting and sleeping in a tent in an undisclosed location on campus. Security advised him to leave and he complied.

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

A woman in Lot 4 was observed stealing a traffic cone and placing it in her trunk. Upon questioning the woman promptly returned the cone, but security was unable to locate her or her vehicle after.

A report of child endangerment was made when staff observed a child approximately 5 years old playing unsupervised at CEC for over an hour. The child’s mother was contacted and counseled.

There was a report of a man masturbating in the C building restroom.

Thursday, March 16, 2023

A welfare check was made in the CEC restroom in response to reports of a screaming woman “covered in urine,” sitting on the floor. She was assisted.

Friday, March 17, 2023

Some staff members in an undisclosed location on campus reported that their doors were found open upon arrival to campus. Area was rearranged, but nothing was stolen. Follow up with Facilities is required.

Staff requested an officer to the CA Building to stand by while a disruptive student gathered his belongings after being asked to leave.

A staff member reported that a man harassed her at her car in Lot 7, blocked her way, spat on her vehicle, made rude gestures, and yelled at her. The suspect was cited.

Staff reported a dispute between 2 students in the V Building. They were counseled and released.

Facilities reported an unknown man wandering the GM Building. He was not located.

Saturday, March 18, 2023

A man was reported by staff when he became verbally abusive after entering the CA Building and requesting art materials. He was instructed to leave and complied.

Report was made of a man sitting in the R Building with what appeared to be a white handgun with an orange tip. He was gone when security arrived.

Sunday, March 19, 2023

Instructor reported a man parked in a lane in front of the CEC. The driver reported that he was only resting and left when instructed.