Monday September 11, 2023:

7:20 a.m.: A student reported a homeless person who was locked inside a bathroom stall inside the Center for the Arts Building 1st floor. Officers made contact and confirmed the individual was using the restroom.

7:33 a.m.: Campus security reported three subjects were found sleeping inside of the Gymnasium. Officers confirmed the subjects were student athletes.

8:23 a.m.: Staff reported a fire alarm activation near the Science Village. Area was checked fine.

9:35 a.m.: Campus security reported an alarm activation on the west side of campus. Area was was fine as facilities were testing alarms on campus.

10:26 a.m.: Student reported they heard a homeless person hitting a handicap stall and making threatening remarks in the W building 1st Men’s restroom. Officers were sent to check.

11:25 a.m.: Area check was requested for an individual that was observed pacing back and forth in lot 11. Subject left area.

11:29 a.m.: Students report a homeless person was inside the 1st floor Women’s restroom with belongings scattered throughout the area. Subjects were advised to leave.

1:51 p.m.: Facilities reported a homeless person was yelling at subjects at the Mirror Pools.

3:11 p.m.: Foothill Campus staff reported a suspicious male who was overheard making threatening remarks. Officers responded to Foothill Campus to investigate.

Tuesday September 12, 2023:

9:07 a.m.: Hit and run reported in Lot 5 level 3. Report was taken.

12:15 p.m.: Hit and run reported in Lot 5 level 3. Report was taken.

2:07 p.m.: Student reported ongoing harassment at PCC. Officer spoke to the student and clarified the situation does not meet harassment criteria. A student will file a CPART complaint regarding the situation.

6:17 p.m.: A student reported their vehicle was vandalized at the Foothill Campus. Student decided not to file a report.

9:26 p.m.: Facilities reported a homeless person who was acting strange and was loitering inside the Center for the Arts Building 1st floor. Individual was escorted off campus

Wednesday September 13, 2023

11:41 a.m.: Staff reported a homeless person who was sleeping at the entrance of the W building. They were escorted off campus.

1:58 p.m.: Staff reported a homeless person who was yelling at a student near the Colorado bus stop. The officer conducted an area check and observed the individual socializing with students in the quad area with no issues.

9:56 p.m.: Staff reported a homeless person had their items scattered throughout the D Building 1st floor Women’s restroom and was refusing to leave. They were escorted off campus.

Thursday September 14, 2023

10:49 a.m.: Pasadena Police contacted PCC regarding possible gunshots at Colorado and Hill. PCC did not receive any reports of gunshots in the area. PCC officers checked the surrounding area with negative results; PPD advised they spoke to subjects in the area who stated no gunshots heard.

10:53 a.m.: Students reported a homeless person who was acting strange inside the Gymnasium Men’s locker room. They were escorted off campus.

1:48 p.m.: Pasadena Fire Dept. advised PCC they were on their way to Lot 5 level 3 for a vehicle that was on fire. Vehicle was located, fire extinguished.

Friday September 15, 2023

10:07 a.m.: Two homeless individuals were smoking and playing guitar on the north side of the C-building. Were advised to stop by an officer on duty. The officer informed them of PCC policies and escorted them off campus.

11:39 p.m.: Officer contacted a homeless person who was sleeping east of the D-building. They were escorted off campus.

Saturday September 16, 2023

1:41 a.m.: Pasadena Police requested assistance in locating a suspect who was seen running into PCC main campus after he broke a window of a nearby business. Surveillance check and area check conducted with negative results.

4:01 a.m.: Officer escorted homeless person off campus from the Quad.

Sunday September 17, 2023

4:12 p.m.: Officer reported seeing a group of 40 people carrying signs gathered in the Mirror Pool area. The officer contacted subjects who advised they were protesting a political issue. Escorted off campus without incident.

6:39 p.m.: Facilities reported they found a door on the north side of the L-building unlocked. Area was checked fine.