Monday September 04, 2023:

2:11 a.m.: A Mother requested help locating her son that was possibly intoxicated on campus. Officer was unable to locate.

3:07 p.m.: Skateboarders were seen near Lot 2 via video surveillance. Individuals were asked to vacate premises.

3:17 p.m.: Skateboarders were seen via video surveillance between Lot 4 and the FS building. Individuals were asked to vacate premises.

Tuesday September 05, 2023

3:10 a.m.: Individual was stuck in an elevator in Lot 5 parking structure. Found by officer and released.

7:32 p.m.: A Lancer Anonymous tip was received by campus police about an individual possibly carrying a firearm on campus. Pasadena Police were contacted who then detained the individual without incident. Suspect was carrying an airsoft style pistol as well as a pocket knife. Individual was taken to jail and booked by Police.

10:31 pm An on duty cadet saw a male matching the description of a Pasadena Police wanted suspect. Suspect was identified and documented.

Wednesday September 06, 2023

7:50 a.m.: Transient spotted sleeping in parking stall in Lot 1. Officers escorted him off campus.

3:35 p.m.: Staff at CEC building reported a bicycle being stolen off of bike rack in the quad. Report was taken

6:39 p.m.: A shuttle driver reported a disorderly person who refused to identify as a student of PCC and would not leave the van at Allen. Driver called back to inform that this person had left.

Thursday September 07, 2023

6:44 a.m.: Cadet on duty reported receiving a small cut on eye while opening the gate to the Court of Champions. Medical care was given and cadet went to health center for further evaluation. A report was taken.

5:58 p.m.: Transportation employee asked for help with a suspicious vehicle blocking traffic in Lot 4. Driver of the vehicle was confronted an asked to move. Driver complied.

10:54 p.m.: Transient was seen between Science Village and Lot 5. Was escorted of premises.

Friday September 08, 2023

7:07 a.m.: Staff reported being stuck in elevator in Lot 5. Staff was gone when officers arrived.

8:17 a.m.: Power outage had occurred affecting all PCC campus. Officers conducted search of campus to see if anyone needed assistance. Power restored at 8:56

9:30 a.m.: Graffiti was reported to be in Lot 4 on the third level. Report was taken.

10:55 a.m.: A student reported vehicle being hit while parked in Lot 5 on Level 5. Report was taken.

6:07 p.m.: Dental Hygiene program director report a transient that refused to leave after being told that dental services will not be provided to him. Subject advised to leave.

Saturday September 09, 2023

Nothing to report.

Sunday September 10, 2023

1:42 a.m.: Officers escorted 2 transients off campus from the mirror pool.

5:31 p.m.: Transient was escorted off premises from the W building mens restroom.