Monday, October 23, 2023

6:39 a.m.: Officers advised a person sleeping in front of the IT building restrooms to leave the area.

6:52 a.m.: Officers advised a person to leave the east side of the CEC campus.

11:01 a.m.: A student injured her leg on campus and was transported to a hospital in an ambulance.

2:50 p.m.: A student reported her car was hit in lot 4.

3:43 p.m.: Staff reported that a physical altercation was taking place in the mirror pools. The people were gone when police arrived and witnesses stated they only saw a verbal argument.

4:10 p.m.: Officers responded to a person who was yelling and being aggressive near L-107.

4:11 p.m.: A nude female was bathing herself in the restroom on the second floor of the C-building. She was gone when police arrived.

4:23 p.m. A student was transported to the Health Center after stating she was feeling faint in R-217.

10:52 p.m.: Officers escorted a person sleeping in the second floor of the CA building off campus.

Tuesday, October 24, 2023

5:15 a.m.: Facilities staff reported a person was inside the women’s locker room in the W-building when they arrived to unlock the building. The person was gone when police arrived and was not located.

5:48 a.m.: Facilities staff reported the same person in the women’s locker room from the prior call was seen near the C-building. Officers determined this was not the same person.

10:43 a.m.: Pasadena police notified PCC police of an argument taking place in Lot 3 due to a traffic collision.

12:36 p.m.: A student reported a strong odor of marijuana near C-361. Officers were unable to locate the source of the smell.

1:14 p.m.: A student requested to speak to an officer regarding possible stalking on campus.

1:37 p.m.: A student reported feeling threatened after someone in the GM-building’s locker room was making homophobic remarks.

4:44 p.m.: A student reported a hit and run after her car was hit in Lot 4.

9:22 p.m.: Staff member reported that their phone was taken from the ITS-building restroom

8:52 p.m.: Officer escorted two people in GM-building locker rooms off campus.

9:22 p.m.: Staff member from the earlier call stated their stolen phone was pinging in Lot 7. Officers assisted in locating the phone in the ITS-building.

Wednesday, October 26, 2023

11:12 a.m.: Facilities staff reported someone was possibly smoking marijuana in the R-building. Officers were unable to locate them.

11:46 a.m.: Facilities staff reported someone was smoking in the women’s restroom on the first floor of the IT-building. They were also camped out in the restroom and interfering with the cleaning room. Officers advised them to leave the area.

10:07 p.m.: Surveillance footage showed a male loitering near a vehicle filled with trash dumping trash on the floor. He was advised to keep the area clean.

Thursday, October 26, 2023

2:11 a.m.: An officer advised someone in Lot 3 to leave the area.

6:15 a.m.: Multiple reports came in about a small bonfire at Hill and Colorado. The fire was extinguished prior to officer arrival. The officer advised someone in the area to leave and Pasadena Police handled the call.

10:33 a.m.: Officers assisted students exchange information after a minor traffic collision in Lot 3.

1:18 p.m.: Staff reported a student who has been harassing them in D-300.

2:09 p.m.: A student requested to speak to an officer regarding a statement a classmate made to him.

Friday, October 27, 2023

6:44 p.m.: Facilities staff reported vandalism in the men’s restroom on the second floor of the GM-building.

10:03 p.m.: A student reported her vehicle was broken into while parked in Lot 4.

Saturday, October, 28, 2023

10:16 a.m.: Staff reported someone who was blocking an area reserved for their event in the Quad. Officers advised them to leave.

9:11 p.m.: Two people found loitering in the CA-building were escorted off campus.

Sunday, October 29, 2023

8:59 p.m.: Officer made contact with someone in Lot 5, level 5. They were a student.