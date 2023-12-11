Monday, December 04, 2023

12:39 a.m.: Person reported their tablet was stolen from the quad.

9:35 a.m.: Person reported a transient possibly using drugs In parking lot 5 level 3. Officer responded and found no evidence of drugs before advising them to leave.

10:35 a.m.: Staff reports a student fainting of CEC-126. Paramedics responded to the scene but the student refused transportation to the hospital and was instead picked up by a family member.

3:17 p.m.: Staff reported seeing a suspicious man huffing something and yelling at students near the D bldg. The man was gone by the time campus police arrived.

3:20 p.m.: Person reported that another person was making aggressive statements toward the academic senate during a meeting that was held at the Circadian

6:30 p.m.: Facilities reported a transient loitering in the Gym bldg women’s locker room. Campus police escorted the person off campus.

6:41 p.m.: Facilities reported a transient loitering in the W bldg men’s locker room. Campus police escorted the person off campus.

Tuesday, December 05, 2023

12:01 a.m.: Facilities reported a person loitering inside the CA bldg. Subject was gone by the time campus police arrived.

5:57 a.m.: Facilities reported a transient yelling and taking off his clothing off west of the CA bldg. The transient was gone by the time campus police arrived.

12:51 p.m.: Student reported a transient yelling east of the ITS bldg. Subject checked fine.

1:10 p.m.: Staff reported a vendor selling chocolate near the CC-bldg. The campus police were unable to locate them.

1:21 p.m.: Person reported a dog being left unattended inside a car in Lot 4 level 4. Campus police checked fine.

2:37 p.m.: Staff reported a suspicious person using the hand sanitizer frequently and loitering outside of CA-115. Subject was advised to leave campus.

Wednesday, December 06, 2023

9:13 p.m.: Facilities reported a subject loitering near C-257. Subject was gone upon arrival.

Thursday, December 07, 2022

11:51 a.m.: Students reported being in a minor traffic collision on Lot 5 level 1 that resulted in an exchange of information. No injuries reported.

12:00 p.m.: Students reported being in a minor traffic collision on Lot 3 that resulted in an exchange of information. No injuries reported.

3:29 p.m.: Person reported a subject bathing himself in the first floor men’s restroom in the W-bldg. Subject was advised by campus police to leave.

4:28 p.m.: Area check was conducted by campus police in search of transients at CEC- Lot A. Subjects were advised to leave.

6:26 p.m.: Person reported a possible transient encampment at CEC-Lot A. Subjects were advised to leave.

10:18 p.m.: Person found smoking in Lot 4 level 1 by campus officer. Officer advised person to stop to avoid a smoking violation.

11:51 p.m.: Facilities reported a person loitering on the second floor inside of the CA-bldg.

Friday, December 07, 2023

3:21 a.m.: Transient reported north of the FS-bldg. The person was advised to leave campus.

8:21 a.m.: Transient advised by officer to leave Lot A and CEC.

12:12 p.m.: Hit and run report taken in Lot 5 level 3.

7:08 p.m.: A woman reported losing her son near the Mirror Pools. Campus officer assisted the mother in locating her son.

8:25 p.m.: Person reported a man yelling near the Jameson Amphitheater. Person was escorted off campus by an officer.

11:17 p.m.: Facilities reported a transient possibly sleeping inside a bathroom stall in the 2nd story men’s restroom in the CA-bldg.

Saturday, December 09, 2023

12:13 p.m.: Staff reported a person at CEC banging on the windows in the Quad. The person was escorted off of campus by an officer.

2:31 p.m.: Student reported being approached by a man who made her feel uncomfortable in the R-bldg at 9:00 a.m.. Student requested to be escorted to her car and was assisted by an officer.

Sunday, December 10, 2023

4:07 p.m.: Person reported skateboarders in Lot 4. Officer advised them to leave.