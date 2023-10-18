Monday, October 9, 2023:

10:54 a.m.: Animal Control was called to help catch a bat that was flying inside the CA building stairwell.

1:28 p.m.: A student reported her backpack was stolen from the locker rooms in the CA building

7:44 p.m.: A man pacing by his vehicle was reported by a student in Lot 4 level 3. The man was also spotted with an unidentified substance on his hands that he had gotten from his trunk. The responding officer approached the man who claimed he was working on a school project.

9:24 p.m.: Someone reported that a man was cursing and screaming on the east side of the CA building. The man was escorted off campus.

Tuesday, October 10, 2023:

7:36 a.m.: An unhoused individual was reported by facilities loitering on an electric cart near the GM building and refused to leave.

9:03 a.m.: Officer attempted to connect PORT team with an unhoused individual on campus. The individual then declined assistance.

1:46 p.m.: A woman fell down the stairwell in the C building and was reported by staff. The woman was transported to the Health Center for aid.

2:14 p.m.: A PCC officer was requested upon by Pasadena Police to assist with a hit and run report in Lot 3.

2:53 p.m.: An individual reported that her motorized scooter was stolen from CEC.

3:13 p.m.: A vehicle was parked at the Lot 5 entrance facing the wrong way and was reported by staff.

3:54 p.m.: An unhoused individual was reported cursing by a student in the C building and was said to be in an agitated state.

5:43 p.m.: A student reported that an unhoused individual was bathing in the waterfall located at the Galloway Plaza. The individual was escorted out.

9:49 p.m.: An individual reported that two people were yelling and swearing at him while he was eating lunch parked in Lot 4 level 5. The two people were gone upon arrival from respondents.

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

12:15 p.m.: A man who was banned from the bookstore was reported inside by staff. The man was gone upon police arrival and staff claimed he stole pencils when he left.

1:14 p.m.: A student reported that a man drove up to him in Lot 4 level 3 and asked him if he wanted to die.

8:28 p.m: Glendale Police reported they were on the phone with an individual contemplating suicide who was sitting on the ledge of Lot 4 level 5. A PCC officer was able to come in contact with the person and safely transported them to Huntington Memorial Hospital.

Thursday, October 12, 2023

9:17 a.m.: A student reported they were stuck in an elevator in Lot 5. Pasadena Fire was able to assist the student and get them out and they evaluated the student after due to a minor heart condition. The student declined to go the hospital and was taken to the Health Center for aid.

1:36 p.m.: Someone reported that an individual could have been smoking marijuana in the

C building’s 3rd floor men’s restroom.

3:22 p.m.: Two individuals were reported by staff for smoking and playing loud music near the 2nd floor IT restrooms. They were escorted off campus.

7:35 p.m.: A student reported her bicycle was stolen from the bicycle racks that are west of the Annex.

10:06 p.m.: Assistance was requested by Pasadena Police to handle an agitated individual who was repeatedly dialing 911 from a PCC payphone in Lot 8.

Friday, October 13, 2023

3:26 a.m.: The fire alarm provider disclosed that an activation had happened in the IT building. The alarm has been reset.

10:00 p.m.: An unhoused man was reported sleeping at the south entrance of the Library by staff.

Saturday, October 14, 2023

1:47 a.m.: An officer asked an unhoused person to leave campus from the north side of the D building.

Sunday, October 15, 20235:18 p.m.: An officer approached a vehicle that drove onto the Galloway Plaza stairs.