Share:

Editorial note: The information provided in the police blotter has not been independently verified by the Courier. The details in this article are reported as provided by campus police, and readers should consider this when interpreting the information.

Monday, Oct 21, 2024

7:49 a.m.: A staff member reported that a naked homeless male was exposing himself near the stadium’s concourse to a female student running on the track. An officer spoke to a homeless individual near the stadium’s East Gate, however, this person was clothed, and the officer was unable to locate the staff member who made the report. The subject was asked to leave campus, and he agreed to.

2:58 p.m.: A student reported that he had two interactions with another male student who made him feel uncomfortable on 10/15 and 10/17 at the Piazza and the Mirror Pools. A report was also taken.

5:58 p.m.: A report was made of a male subject who was throwing objects and behaving in a verbally abusive way in the library. An officer spoke to the person who made the report and to the aggressor. He was escorted out of the library and asked not to return for the rest of the day.

6:16 p.m.: An officer approached a male subject who had been overheard yelling at the payphone in Parking Lot 8. The subject stated that he was involved in an incident off camoys, later walking away.

11:43 p.m.: An officer interacted with a homeless individual south of the L Building. The individual was escorted off campus.

Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024

6:45 a.m.: The painters in Level 1 of Parking Lot 5 reported that a homeless man was bothering them, claiming that the tools they were using belonged to him. The man left before officers arrived.

8:12 a.m.: A Library staff member reported a homeless individual in the area acting suspiciously. Security personnel determined that the person was sitting in a study area and wasn’t disturbing anyone.

9:32 a.m.: A staff member made a report about a student in mental distress outside of R-304. The staff member had tried to walk the student to the Health Center, but the student collapsed on the walkway. The shift sergeant responded and asked the Personal Counseling staff to speak to the student. The Personal Counseling Staff arrived and the student returned to class. A report of the incident was taken.

3:23 p.m.: A homeless female, who police recognized, asked for the common area of Lancer’s Pass to be patrolled, stating that another female subject had attempted to harass her there. The latter’s caretaker stated that her ward has a disability. The homeless female was asked to leave and return later.

6:23 p.m.: A staff member made a report about a homeless female in the CEC courtyard area sleeping on a table. A cadet checked the area and found a female student at a table doing homework.

11:53 p.m.: A custodian reported that a homeless female was near the entrance of the IT Building. She was asked to leave campus and agreed to.

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024

7:51 a.m.: Security personnel were spoken to by a homeless man who they recognized. The man stated that his locker’s lock had been cut off in the men’s locker room of the GM Building, and that items were removed. The shift sergeant advised that Kinesiology staff cut off all of the locks in the men’s locker room and remove the locker contents.

8:32 a.m.: A custodian reported that a homeless individual may be loitering in the restroom at CEC. A cadet checked the area and determined that a student was in the restroom.

11:04 a.m.: A female in the women’s restroom of the CA Building’s 1st floor reported that another female approached her and showed her pepper spray. The former believed that the latter had sprayed it towards her. The shift sergeant spoke to the female who made the report, who was a recognized homeless individual. The sergeant determined that the events described by the woman never happened.

2:19 p.m.: A non-student made a report that their information was used fraudulently at PCC to obtain financial aid checks.

2:20 p.m.: A non-student made a report that their information was used fraudulently at PCC to obtain financial aid checks.

3:28 p.m.: A student reported that a man in a car pulled up next to her as she was walking on Colorado Blvd. and cat-called her. A report of the incident was taken.

3:32 p.m.: A student made a report about a puncture in the driver’s side tire of her car while it was parked in Level 3B of Parking Lot 4. A report was also taken.

4:45 p.m.: Several staff members reported that a student in L-107 was upset and throwing objects across the room. The student left the L Building and headed across Colorado Blvd. towards Hill Ave. and then was out of sight walking northbound on Hill. He will be suspended until further notice. A report of the incident was taken.

6:19 p.m.: A student in the CA Building’s 3rd floor men’s restroom made a report of an injury to his groin area and asked for medical assistance. The officer who responded contacted the Pasadena Fire Department, who arrived and took the student to Huntington Memorial Hospital. A report was also taken.

Thursday, Oct 24, 2024

1:34 a.m.: A report was made of a homeless male inside the men’s restroom on the 1st floor of the W Building. He was asked to leave and agreed to.

8:28 a.m.: Security personnel reported a homeless female individual, who they recognized, sleeping on a bench in the CA Building’s 1st floor. She was asked to leave and agreed to.

12:09 p.m.: A staff member reported a homeless male rearranging furniture, lying down, and charging his phone in the L Building. He was asked to leave and agreed to.

12:42 pm: A student made a report regarding a woman screaming inside her car in Parking Lot 3. When officers arrived, they found the woman heatedly arguing with her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend. The three were spoken to by officers, and a report of the incident was taken.

1:07 p.m.: Security personnel made a report about a homeless male individual yelling in the locker room of the GM Building. The individual, who has been seen on campus before, was escorted out with his blue shopping cart.

1:17 p.m.: The individual from the earlier report in the GM Building was seen entering the CC Building. He was not behaving disruptively. He stated that he would be leaving after using a microwave.

2:00 p.m.: A student made a report of a homeless male yelling racial slurs at passerby east of the Mirror Pools. The individual left before the officer arrived.

2:45 p.m.: Library staff reported a female individual swearing and threatening students in the restroom of the second floor. The individual left before the officer arrived.

5:43 p.m.: A cadet reported that he had asked a student to get off a ledge on the west wall of Level 5 in Parking Lot 4. The student refused to do so. An officer interacted with the student, who came down from the wall.

7:18 p.m.: A staff member reported a homeless male asking for food near the bridge to Parking Lot 1. The individual was asked to leave and he agreed to.

11:14 p.m.: A homeless person sleeping outside R-217 was reported and escorted off campus.

Friday, Oct 25, 2024

10:24 a.m.: A staff member from personal counseling asked for assistance in D-203 regarding a student who had suicidal ideations. An officer interacted with the student, who later admitted himself to Huntington Memorial Hospital for psychiatric evaluation. A report was also taken.

11:04 p.m.: Students from Puente Club made a report of an individual recording students without their permission outside the Circadian. The individual left before the officer arrived.

Saturday, Oct 26, 2024

9:45 a.m.: A member of staff reported a male subject yelling outside of R-102, worried that there may have been an issue. An officer approached the subject, who has been seen on campus before, and determined that the man was yelling at himself. The subject left the area.

Sunday, Oct 27, 2024

1:44 a.m.: A car was parked in the turnaround area of Parking Lot 1, with a person asleep in the passenger seat. The person was told to leave and did so.

11:06 p.m.: An officer interacted with a homeless female southwest of the L building. She was asked to leave and agreed to.

Follow: