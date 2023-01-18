Monday, January 02, 2023

Nothing to report

Tuesday, January 03, 2023

A woman was reported to be upset due to her recyclables going missing from the D-building.

A report was taken regarding an annoyance through social media.

Wednesday, January 04, 2023

D-Building was checked after alarm activation

Thursday, January 05, 2023

A sleeping transient was escorted off campus

Skateboarders were escorted of campus

Friday, January 06, 2023

A transient was escorted off campus after disturbing the peace in the mens restroom

A transient was escorted off campus after being found sleeping on a sofa inside the L-building

A male was escorted off campus after yelling homophobic slurs in the Quad

4 male skateboarders were escorted off campus

Saturday, January 07, 2023

A transient was escorted off campus

D-Building was checked after alarm activation

Sunday, January 08, 2023

D-Building was checked after alarm activation