Monday, January 02, 2023
Nothing to report
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
A woman was reported to be upset due to her recyclables going missing from the D-building.
A report was taken regarding an annoyance through social media.
Wednesday, January 04, 2023
D-Building was checked after alarm activation
Thursday, January 05, 2023
A sleeping transient was escorted off campus
Skateboarders were escorted of campus
Friday, January 06, 2023
A transient was escorted off campus after disturbing the peace in the mens restroom
A transient was escorted off campus after being found sleeping on a sofa inside the L-building
A male was escorted off campus after yelling homophobic slurs in the Quad
4 male skateboarders were escorted off campus
Saturday, January 07, 2023
A transient was escorted off campus
D-Building was checked after alarm activation
Sunday, January 08, 2023
D-Building was checked after alarm activation
- BLOTTER: Missing recyclables and D-building alarm activations - January 18, 2023