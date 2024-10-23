Share:

Editorial note: The information provided in the police blotter has not been independently verified by the Courier. The details in this article are reported as provided by campus police, and readers should consider this when interpreting the information.

Monday, Oct 7, 2024

3:19 am: An officer responded to a male sleeping on the grass north of Lot 8. The individual was told to leave and agreed.

9:43 pm: An officer responded to a report of a group of males near the mirror pools. The group was found to be waiting for their ride and was not engaged in any misbehavior.

Tuesday, Oct 8, 2024

10:09 am: A student reported his vehicle was struck while parked in Lot 4.

11:06 am: An instructor reported a fight between two students at the Community Education Center (CEC) campus. The students had minor scratches and were separated by authorities. The incident was referred to the Office of Student Discipline.

2:16 pm: An instructor made a report of a student outburst in the C building.

2:24 pm: A student reported his bike was stolen from the Annex bike racks.

6:25 pm: 6:25 pm: Staff reported a homeless individual in the E building 3rd floor men’s restroom. A cadet responded, however the individual had left before an officer arrived.

9:14 pm: An officer responded to a student whose bicycle’s headlight was stolen south of the D building bike racks. No video surveillance could be found of the student arriving or parking his bicycle on campus.

9:23 pm: An officer responded to a report of a homeless individual loitering on the 2nd floor of the IT building. The individual was escorted off campus.

10:20 pm: An officer responded to an individual at the CEC campus near the loading dock. The individual ended up being a recycler.

Wednesday, Oct 9, 2024

12:57 am: An officer responded to a homeless individual north of the R building. The individual was told to charge her phone and leave once it was done charging.

1:01 am: An officer approached a homeless individual west of the L building. The individual was told to leave and agreed.

1:14 am: An officer approached a homeless individual south of the L building. The individual was told to leave and agreed.

6:56 am: An officer responded to a report of a student who was assaulted on a Metro bus off campus in Pasadena. The individual responsible for the assault was located and arrested.

4:44 pm: A student reported being touched on the shoulder on her way to class by an individual that had been stalking her on campus.

6:18 pm: A student reported her vehicle was struck while parked in Lot 5. No video surveillance was found of the incident.

Thursday, Oct 10, 2024

10:06 am: A student made a report of being harassed near the shuttle stop on the main campus. An officer determined there was no evidence of a crime.

10:56 am: An officer responded to a report of loud banging sounds coming from the 2nd floor of the C building. A student was found making threats to himself and was referred to student affairs for enrollment status.

11:49 am: Staff reported a student was electrocuted in a welding class in the IT building. The student was transported to the hospital.

12:26 pm: An officer responded to an individual looking into construction workers’ vehicles in Lot 5. The individual was charging his phone and the vehicles were moved inside the construction zone.

3:17 pm: A report was made of a female arguing with staff and refusing to leave the CEC campus. An officer responded to the individual, who claimed it was a misunderstanding and wanted services from the cosmetology department. The individual agreed to leave.

4:32 pm: Staff reported a student feeling faint in the D building restroom who was conscious and breathing but not responding. The student was transported to the hospital.

7:03 pm: Facilities reported a local homeless person loitering inside the women’s locker room of the GM building. The individual was escorted off campus.

Friday, Oct 11, 2024

12:22 am: Facilities reported students inside a classroom in the CA building. An officer escorted the students off campus.

10:46 am: An officer responded to a report of an unconscious male in the R building. Paramedics arrived and cleared the individual.

12:42 pm: A student reported her vehicle’s driver-side rear bumper was hit while parked in Lot 5. No video surveillance was found of the incident.

11:35 pm: An officer approached a homeless individual in the area of the mirror pools. The individual was escorted off campus.

11:42 pm: An officer approached another homeless individual in the area of the mirror pools. The individual was escorted off campus.

Saturday, Oct 12, 2024

2:24 pm: An officer responded to a female stuck inside an elevator in the R building. Facilities were successful in opening the doors.

6:41 pm: An officer responded to a male feeling lightheaded and dizzy in the CA building. The individual’s parents were called to pick them up.

Sunday, Oct 13, 2024

7:09 pm: An officer approached an individual west of the CA building. The individual was watching a baseball game on his electronic device.

9:02 pm: An officer responded to a report by a custodian of four young individuals near the boiler house. The individuals were students from another school filming for a production class. The group agreed to leave.

Follow: