Monday, September 25, 2023:

2:48 a.m.: A PCC student reported they were waiting at a bus stop and someone began to curse at them. Pasadena Police was contacted and responded to the location.

6:10 a.m.: Facilities reported a window was broken at CEC in room 137.

8:44 am: Fire alarm was activated in the FS building. Facilities confirmed they were working on the fire alarm.

9:51 a.m.: Staff reported a homeless person sleeping on the ground near the IT building.

12:51 p.m.: Student reported possible sexual harassment incident on Colorado Blvd. Officer met with the person who reported and determined no crime occurred.

8:57 p.m.: Student reported they lost their laptop on campus.

Tuesday, September 26, 2023;

1:40 a.m.: Facilities reported they found someone sleeping inside Bungalow 10 at CEC. Officer escorted the person off campus and confirmed no signs of forced entry.

10:28 a.m.: Staff reported a shirtless homeless person on the north side of the C building.

12:21 p.m.: Staff and students reported an altercation between two males in the mirror pools. Subjects were released.

12:33 p.m.: Staff member requested a welfare check on a person that was lying down between the R building and Conference Center. Subject was fine.

2:27 p.m.: Cadet reported a male was seen yelling at students near the Conference Center. Officers were advised that the person was showcasing martial arts to a group of students.

3:09 p.m.: Facilities reported a man was riding his scooter inside the C building.

4:01 p.m.: Bicycle theft report was taken. Occurred at the D building bike racks.

6:53 p.m.: Facilities reported a homeless person was seen entering the W building men’s locker.

6:57 p.m.: Facilities reported a male was attempting to gain access into classrooms inside the GM building. Subject was contacted and checked for warrants. Subject was cited and released.

11:51 p.m.: An incoherent female called campus police from an emergency call box in the Quad. The officer checked the area and discovered it was a known homeless person calling.

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

5:25 a.m.: A staff member’s husband called campus police to request a welfare check on his wife. He stated he missed her call and she isn’t answering calls back. Dispatch made contact with his wife and she was fine.

7:56 a.m.: Staff reported a homeless person sleeping near the toddler play area entrance at CDC.

10:10 a.m.: Student reported a male was loitering near the 3rd floor Writing Center. The male was a student.

12:32 p.m.: Facilities reported a homeless person stole janitorial items and was seen entering the GM building locker rooms. The subject was contacted and discovered to be a student and owner of the items.

1:53 p.m.: Staff reported a homeless person was smoking in the quad.

4:21 p.m.: Two students were involved in a traffic collision in Lot 5. They exchanged information.

Thursday, September 28, 2023:

12:02 a.m.: Pasadena Police advised they received a call from a person at PCC who stated they were being followed on campus. Officer made contact with the subject who was a known homeless person.

8:48 a.m.: Anonymous tip reported possible gang graffiti in the R building first floor men’s restroom. Officer responded and claimed vandalism was already documented.

6:38 p.m.: Staff came to the Campus Police office to report a student had been loitering in front of her class and seeking her attention. Employee had previously filed two police reports regarding the student.

Friday, September 29, 2023

4:01 p.m.: A Student reported their bicycle was stolen from the C building bicycle racks.

10:58 p.m.: Officer escorted homeless person off campus from CDC.

Saturday, September 30, 2023:

3:11 a.m.: Officer escorted homeless person off campus from the Mirror Pools.

3:14 a.m.: Officer escorted homeless person off campus from Lot 8.

Sunday, October 1, 2023:12:52 a.m.: Officer escorted homeless person off campus from R building, north side.