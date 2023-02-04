Monday – January 23, 2023:

A male transient was advised to leave campus after sleeping in Lot 4.

Lot 7 was patrolled after a suspicious vehicle circled the lot.

A report was taken after a police unit in Lot 4 was vandalized by a subject shattering the front and rear window with a concrete rock.

A transient left campus after being seen sleeping in a blanket near the North Entrance of C-bldg.

Drug paraphernalia was removed from grass adjacent to CDC.

There was a minor traffic accident between 2 vehicles in Lot 3. No one was injured.

A male transient was escorted off campus after being seen sleeping in MG-bldg Men’s Locker Room.

Tuesday – January 24, 2023:

The transient involved in the vandalism to the police unit in Lot 4 was contacted and given a verbal Stay Away Order and then escorted off campus.

A transient was advised to leave campus after sleeping in an elevator on the south side of Lot 5.

A report was taken on a possible hit and run to a professor’s vehicle.

Information was reported to campus police about a male student who was making females uncomfortable and following them.

Wednesday – January 25, 2023:

Campus buildings were checked for damage after an earthquake. No damage was reported.

Information was reported to the police of a social media post that suggested that another mass shooting was going to happen. Police determined that there was no credible threat.

Police responded to a Hazmat situation after a suspicious white substance was reported at the City Library. The substance was checked ok.

A male was seen staring at females working out in the stadium using binoculars but was gone when police arrived.

Thursday – January 26, 2023:

A PCC Shuttle Van was stolen after being left unattended and running at Rosemead Campus. The vehicle was recovered without damage but missing keys.

Friday – January 27, 2023:

A student requested to speak with an officer after a classmate yelled at him.

Saturday – January 28, 2023:

Nothing to report.

Sunday – January 29, 2023:

A transient was contacted north of R-bldg and was advised to leave campus.

A transient was loitering near Lancers Pass and advised to leave campus.