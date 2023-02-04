Monday – January 23, 2023:
A male transient was advised to leave campus after sleeping in Lot 4.
Lot 7 was patrolled after a suspicious vehicle circled the lot.
A report was taken after a police unit in Lot 4 was vandalized by a subject shattering the front and rear window with a concrete rock.
A transient left campus after being seen sleeping in a blanket near the North Entrance of C-bldg.
Drug paraphernalia was removed from grass adjacent to CDC.
There was a minor traffic accident between 2 vehicles in Lot 3. No one was injured.
A male transient was escorted off campus after being seen sleeping in MG-bldg Men’s Locker Room.
Tuesday – January 24, 2023:
The transient involved in the vandalism to the police unit in Lot 4 was contacted and given a verbal Stay Away Order and then escorted off campus.
A transient was advised to leave campus after sleeping in an elevator on the south side of Lot 5.
A report was taken on a possible hit and run to a professor’s vehicle.
Information was reported to campus police about a male student who was making females uncomfortable and following them.
Wednesday – January 25, 2023:
Campus buildings were checked for damage after an earthquake. No damage was reported.
Information was reported to the police of a social media post that suggested that another mass shooting was going to happen. Police determined that there was no credible threat.
Police responded to a Hazmat situation after a suspicious white substance was reported at the City Library. The substance was checked ok.
A male was seen staring at females working out in the stadium using binoculars but was gone when police arrived.
Thursday – January 26, 2023:
A PCC Shuttle Van was stolen after being left unattended and running at Rosemead Campus. The vehicle was recovered without damage but missing keys.
Friday – January 27, 2023:
A student requested to speak with an officer after a classmate yelled at him.
Saturday – January 28, 2023:
Nothing to report.
Sunday – January 29, 2023:
A transient was contacted north of R-bldg and was advised to leave campus.
A transient was loitering near Lancers Pass and advised to leave campus.
