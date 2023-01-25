Monday, January 9, 2023

A black male transient was escorted off campus after roaming around in the C- building.

A fire alarm was silenced in Welding Shop after smoke was detected.

A transient sleeping in Lot 5 level 1 was escorted off campus.

A female student reported not receiving a check that Financial Aid sent her. Financial Aid stated that it had already been cashed out.

A male transient known to sleep in Lot 4, was escorted out of the C-building after loitering inside the Men’s restroom.

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Red Star Fire has been called to fix an alarm inside the Boiler House after it was activated and then silenced.

A staff member reported her missing hard drive.

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

A transient was asked to leave campus.

A sleeping transient was escorted off campus.

PPD was called onto a traffic collision on Sierra Madre Villa and Foothill after a car crashed into a pole and bus due to mechanical failure.

A staff member reported that her car was tampered with after not being able to unlock her car with her keys.

A student reported his bicycle stolen located south of the C-building.

A student reported their vehicle was hit in Lot 4.

A student reported a suspicious group of 15 males hiding behind cars and possibly playing with toy guns.

A suspicious male was seen swinging a knife in Lot 5 level 1.

Thursday, January 12, 2023

A student was escorted to the Health Center for treatment after suffering a seizure and injuring their mouth.

Friday, January 13, 2023

A female reported a male transient loitering outside the Women’s restroom on the first floor of the R-building. He left before officers could arrive.

A transient was escorted off campus after a staff member reported them for looking dangerous.

A 20-year-old male Asian was reported harassing female students in the CC-building.

A reporting party stated that they were being followed by a 20-year-old male Asian while in the library. The subject’s caretaker was located after an officer advised that he suffered from a mental disorder.

Saturday, January 14, 2023

A male transient was escorted off campus after facilities reported the man setting up an encampment in the Men’s restroom on the fifth floor of the R-building.

A male transient was escorted off campus after facilities reported the man setting up an encampment in the Men’s restroom on the second floor of the R-building.

Sunday, January 15, 2023

No reports.