Monday, February 13

A vendor with their cart was spotted setting up for an event in the mirror pools. They left after being advised by police.

A man was spotted on video surveillance pushing what appeared to be a PCC cart in the Science Village. Authorities were dispatched and the man identified himself as PCC staff.

Tuesday, February 14

A vehicle was left overnight in lot 4 without a parking permit and was ticketed.

A man was spotted in lot 1 and left after being advised by police.

A person was found sleeping by the R building and left after being advised by police.

A student reported that she was the victim of email fraud and lost $1,200. She said that the email was from someone who falsely claimed to be a part of PCC and was advertising an employment opportunity.

Several female students reported a man harassing them near the C and V buildings. His behavior included following the students, asking them questions, and catcalling them. Authorities did not find the man.

A student reported that he was the victim of email fraud and lost $920. He said that the email was from someone who falsely claimed to be a part of PCC and was advertising an employment opportunity.

Wednesday, February 15

A person was spotted under a blanket near the D building by an officer. The officer made contact with the person who identified themselves as a student waiting for class to begin.

A man was reporting yelling in lot 5. Authorities did not find the man.

A student reported that their vehicle was hit while parked in lot 4.

A light fixture was reported as stolen from outside the Foothill campus building.

A student was reported flying a drone in the quad. Authorities were dispatched, told student to stop using the drone, and provided them with a copy of the PCC drone policy.

Staff reported that a car wash employee drove a PCC van into a wall at the car wash.

Thursday, February 16

A woman was reported throwing items in lot 8. Police escorted her off campus.

A male student was reported vaping inside the library. Authorities were dispatched and advised him to stop.

A person was spotted laying on the grass near the D building by an officer. The officer approached them and they said they were enjoying the sunlight.

A woman fainted inside the CA theater and paramedics were contacted. The woman was transported to the hospital.

A woman was spotted throwing items in lot 8 by an officer. The woman was identified as the same person from earlier in the day. The officer escorted her off campus again.

Multiple reports were made of a woman yelling at students. She was observed throwing items by police in lot 8. The woman was identified as the same person from earlier in the day. Authorities escorted her off campus for the third time.

Staff reported a female student having an allergic reaction to bleach at the Foothill campus. The student requested paramedics but declined to be transported to the hospital.

Staff reported a person sleeping near the lot 5 elevator. Authorities escorted the person off campus.

Friday, February 17

Staff reported that their work carts were stolen from inside a cage near the C building.

A vehicle was reported being hit while parked in lot 4. A witness left information about who hit the car on the victims’ vehicle.

The uncle of a student reported that his nephew did not meet him at the usual location where he was picked up and that his nephew was not answering his calls. The student was found in class in the C building.

A man was reported laying on the ground in an elevator in lot 5. Authorities were dispatched to the man who said that he was okay.

A vehicle was reported being struck while parked in lot 5. A witness left a note with information on who hit the car. The owner of the struck vehicle called off-campus authorities and said they will come to campus police to file a report on Monday.

Saturday, February 18

A man was reported smoking marijuana and dancing in the quad. Police escorted the man off campus.

People were reported smoking through a glass pipe near the V building. Police escorted them off campus.

Sunday, February 19

A man was spotted outside of the Foothill campus building using a laptop. Authorities were dispatched and the man said that he was using the campus Wi-Fi. The man left after being advised by police.