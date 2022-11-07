Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

Male subject reported to be loitering in Lot 4, subject advised by officers to leave premises and complied

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

Transient reported to be setting up camp on southeast stairs of CA building, subject advised to leave and complied.

Two female students reported a male subject following them, report filed.

Transient refused to leave the library’s second floor restroom, the subject dispersed before officers arrived.

Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

Transient involved in verbal argument with gardeners near Lot 5 entrance, the subject advised to leave and complied.

Theft of a bicycle reported by student from bike rack south of D building, report filed.

Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

Transient loitering with a guitar reported by staff in the prop area behind the C building, subject advised to leave and complied.

Report of vandalism, graffiti on trash can in Lot 4, level 2.

Officer flagged down for a slip and fall near mirror pool, subject refused medical care and escorted to a classroom.

VRC staff request assistance for wheelchair bound subjects outside W-108. Subject denied assistance and left campus.

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

Suspicious male subject reported to be possibly chasing vehicles in Lot 4, Level 2.

Subject reported to be dressed in black and sporting a black bag, subject dispersed before officers arrived.

Traffic collision at Lot 1 exit on Green and Hill. No students or PCC staff involved and collision did not occur on property, both parties exchanged information.

Report of vehicle parked in Lot 5, Level 5 since night prior. Vehicle checked and found to be unoccupied.

Report of transient wandering through C building spraying unknown subject. Officers located the subject and it was discovered she was spraying hand sanitizer, the subject escorted off of campus.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

No activity to report

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022

Officers made contact with a transient in the southwest alley of C building, subject advised to leave and complied.