Monday, April 14, 2025

7:31 am: A cadet reported a table from the CEC campus being dragged around campus. The was found later with burn marks and burned trash around it.

8:07 am: Health Center Staff reported a subject who requested to be transported to the hospital for a medication refill. The subject stated he had not taken his medication for a while, and was transported to the hospital by the Pasadena Fire Department.

10:39 pm: A custodian reported a possibly intoxicated subject who startled them on the B building bridge. The officer observed the subject exit campus from lot 1.

Tuesday, April 15, 2025

1:52 am: An officer was contacted by a transient who wanted advice on how to deal with people giving them a hard time on campus in lot 8. The subject was counseled and sent on his way.

7:08 am: A cadet reported a possible gas leak coming from the Campus Center. Facilities determined the odor was not a gas leak, but came from a chemical used for the urinals.

3:58 pm: Staff reported a subject who had been inside of the Campus Center restroom for several hours. The subject was escorted off campus.

9:18 pm: A custodian reported a subject in the CA building elevator. The building was checked thoroughly with negative results as they were unable to locate the subject.

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

6:48 am: Facilities reported graffiti on a wall near the Science Village.

3:24 pm: Staff reported graffiti created using permanent marker on an exterior door at the Child Development Center.

7:14 pm: An officer contacted two subjects near the Mirror Pools committing a skateboard violation. The subjects were advised to leave to which they complied.

Thursday, April 17, 2025

No activities reported on this date

Friday, April 18, 2025

3:12 pm: A subject was found inside the GM building and was escorted off campus.

Saturday, April 19, 2025

No activities reported on this date

Sunday, April 20, 2025

9:27 pm: A subject was observed via video surveillance pressing the call box in lot 5 and leaving the area. An officer contacted and advised the subject, who complained about people working on homework in the area she was sitting in.

Monday, April 21, 2025

3 pm: Two subjects in a restroom store in the GM building, they left before the police arrived.

3:43 pm: A non-student was spinning an object that appeared to be a butterfly knife in the area of the conference center. The officers determined it was a replica butterfly knife, subject complied when advised to leave.

Tuesday, April 22, 2025

4:48 am: Subject spotted sleeping in lot 1 officer approached and advised them to leave. They complied.

6:27 am: The marquee on Colorado Boulevard and Bonnie Avenue was vandalized with graffiti. Upon investigation of the campus, several more areas were vandalized.

3:43 pm: A basketball and brick were thrown at students in parking lot D of the CEC campus. The students were not injured and the subject left prior to the officer’s arrival.

10:40 pm: Alarm went off, advising the alarm company of burglary activity at the Rosemead campus. Video surveillance revealed it was just a facilities supervisor.

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

8:10 am: Guard wheel and height check bar at the entrance ramp to lot five was reported damaged by facilities after a supposed motor vehicle accident.

10:04 am: A hit and run was reported by a student whose car was hit while parked in lot 5.

Thursday, April 24, 2025

12:19 pm: Off campus fraud case was reported.

12:53 pm: Traffic collision occurred in parking lot five and both parties exchanged information.

Friday, April 25, 2025

9:10 pm: Trash can near the Piazza was lit on fire and extinguished by the person who notified campus police.

Saturday, April 26, 2025

8:20 am: An individual removed an umbrella from a table near the CA building and used it as a cover on the ground. They headed off campus before officers arrived.

4:31 pm: A subject was found in the basement of the CA building by a cadet, they were advised to leave and complied.

Sunday, April 27, 2025

8:01 pm: A subject was found by a custodian lying down on a bench inside the CA building. They complied when advised to leave.

9:31 pm: A subject who was being loud in the courtyard, possibly due to a mental health crisis, was escorted off campus by an officer.

