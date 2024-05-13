Share:

In a unanimous vote, the Associated Students at Pasadena City College passed a resolution that pressures PCC and the school’s foundation to divest from major polluters and defense contractors by July 2025.

The vote comes a week after around 300 students demonstrated on campus calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the foundation’s investments in companies linked to Israel’s military and profiting off war.

“The Associated Students of Pasadena City College calls on Pasadena City College Foundation to refrain from making further investments in companies whose primary business concerns the extraction and sale of fossil fuels or the manufacturing and sale of weapons,” the resolution said.

The resolution specifically calls on the foundation to divest from Raytheon, ExxonMobil Boeing, Hewlett-Packard, and Intel. A Courier analysis published earlier this year found that the PCC Foundation holds investments in several major carbon emitters and weapons manufacturers including RTX (formerly Raytheon), ExxonMobil and Hewlett-Packard.

These companies are bad for the planet and have “knowingly profiteered” from war in places like Palestine and Armenia, according to the resolution.

ASPCC board resolutions are non-binding, but express “a belief, opinion, and/or position on the matter that the resolution is addressing,” according to ASPCC’s governing documents.

“If they don’t do it, then they don’t do it,” Lev Tumaykin, Vice President of Sustainability said. “But then that’s going to lead to much stronger discussions, because the Anti-War Club and the Sustainability Club, they’re both growing a lot in these times.”

The resolution comes during a time of escalating calls for institutional accountability and climate action, with students nationwide raising their voices in solidarity with global anti-war movements and demanding environmental justice. Some schools have agreed to student demands to divest from companies that “profit from genocide, ethnic cleansing, and activities that violate fundamental human rights,” including UC Riverside, Sacramento State and others across the country.

In December 2022 the Board of Trustees adopted a resolution that aims to create a carbon-free campus by 2030, according to earlier Courier reporting.

The divestment resolution’s July 2025 deadline came as a last-minute addition after some ASPCC board members expressed concern that the non-binding resolution could be quietly ignored by the college.

“When it comes to resolutions, it can kind of just be put on the back burner if there’s not a little bit of pressure,” Student Trustee Avery Bradley said. ”If nothing gets resolved, I don’t think students are going to forget about this”.

Tumaykin shared the sentiment and highlighted the need for student engagement to hold the college accountable.

“Because it is a resolution, they’re not required to act on it,” Tumaykin said. “It’s important for students to show that this is what they want.”

