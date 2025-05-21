Share:

Elections for the Associated Students of PCC (ASPCC) are open from Wednesday, May 21 through Thursday, May 22. This is your guide to who is running in the election, including their experience and their planned policies.

Disclaimer: Two Courier staff writers are running in this year’s election, and are included in this article.

Darya Dereakhshani, a political science major, is running for student trustee. As someone who is particularly interested in public policy and politics, she feels like this is a position where she could really make a difference. She already has experience working with public policy, having served on the Supreme Council this year. She wants to be involved in implementing policy that will positively affect the students at PCC. She feels very familiar with the world of public policy and feels that she will learn a lot from being in this role.

“Being a native from Pasadena, I really want to impact the community properly,” Dereakhshani said.

Madalyn Lauterbach is another political science major and she’s running for Vice President of External Affairs. For the past nine months, she has served on the external affairs committee, so she has experience in this area. After serving in this capacity, she has discovered that she is passionate about lobbying for legislation. She’s also interested in the inner workings of the government and how it affects the livelihood of PCC students. She’s been researching the bills that affect PCC students and she has already advocated for students in Sacramento and Washington D.C. for the school. She is also the founder and president of the Political Science Student Association.

“Their ability to get resources and also helping them with finances is also a passion of mine,” said Lauterbach.

Kayleen Akopian, a business major, is running for Chief Justice of the Supreme Council. She has been involved with student advocacy since high school. She has already worked as vice chair and secretary of the External Affairs committee and has advocated for students at a national level as well as state level. One of her goals is to ensure that PCC administration and governing documents are inclusive for everyone on campus. She would also like to create open forums so that students can express any concerns they have or ask questions so that they have an understanding of what is going on at PCC.

“I want to ensure that everyone here at PCC feels included and welcome and respected,” said Akopian.

Maria Alejandra Infante-Arboleda, a cellular biology major, is running for Vice President of Student Services. She’s currently a part of the equity and sustainability committee. She has a passion for the services provided on campus because they helped her when she needed them, so now she wants to give that back to new students who might feel the same way she did when she first started at PCC. She already has quite a bit of knowledge about the different services that the campus provides, and while she admits that she doesn’t know all of them yet, she is committed to educating herself on the rest of the services so that she can provide that information to the student community.

“I feel like Student Services is one of the committees that can affect the most of the general student population directly,” said Infante-Arboleda.

Gia Tran who is running for Vice President of Academic Affairs wants to give back to the PCC community and help students on their collegiate journey. As the VP of Academic Affairs, Gia wishes to help students get introduced to the wide variety of resources on campus in order to enhance their college experience. Gia is well informed on the resources available on campus, yet many students haven’t heard of these resources, and as VP of Academic Affairs, she is determined to help students thrive in a learning environment.

“I’m running because I want to give that accessibility for everyone to be able to make use of the resources and get the most out of their community college experience,” said Tran.

Jai Watkins, a social and behavioral sciences major, is running for ASPCC President and wants to be able to represent his community on the Associated Students board, as well as to advocate for making higher education more accessible. Jai has lots of leadership experience as he is currently a student worker for the Black Student Success Center, is on the AS Supreme Council Committee, and is an active member of A2MEND and Ujima clubs at PCC. Jai is hoping to get AS to be able to communicate with the student body that their voices are important and that their needs and grievances are valued.

“I want to be able to make sure that Pathways and higher education is as accessible as possible,” said Watkins.

Abraham Jin, who is running for Vice President of Academic Affairs hopes to increase academic resources for PCC students, increase the visibility of support on campus, and for everyone to feel welcomed and valued as a student. Abraham was previously the Secretary of Academic Affair, and has experience in shedding the light on academic resources at PCC. Abraham helped to organize events like the Lars Disability Awareness month and has also worked as an Eagle Scout and assistant scoutmaster where he participated in community outreach and community giving.

“I just want everyone to feel welcomed and valued because that’s how I felt when I was first starting out at PCC,” said Jin.

Alex Colis, an international relations major, is running for Chief Justice. Alex is currently in ASPCC’s sustainability committee, and has had many more leadership experiences including an internship with San Gabriel Valley Economic Partnership, an internship with state assemblymember AD49 Mike Fong, and was the assistant Senior Leader of a boy scout troop and Eagle scout. Colis hopes to create a committee that will give students who aren’t involved more opportunities and also to ensure that ICC justices are fairly appointed.

“I feel like we should have more constitutional transparency especially when it comes to disciplinary action,” said Colis.

Maya Rosas, a communications major, is running for Student Equity. She is currently the club president of Community Wellness Club, is a current member of the Puente Club, and is a student ambassador for the Lancers for Life foundation. Rosas is determined to encourage growth and healing for PCC students. Rosas believes that equity is very important, now more than ever and that it is crucial that people are able to be brought together to feel a sense of community.

“To feel heard and be seen by peers, so that we are able to move as a collective instead of in isolation,” said Rosas.

Chloe Dang who is running for ASPCC President hopes to make everyone’s voices heard and accommodate everyone’s concerns at PCC as well as broaden the resources on campus. Dang has noticed that many students have frustrations with PCC that have gone unheard and is determined to give everyone a voice and make PCC a more engaging campus. Dang is on the board committee for the Lancer Business organization, has won national titles for the speech and debate, and serves on the finance committee of AS.

“The main reason I’m running is that throughout the year, I’ve listened to a lot of students and I’ve noticed that a lot of them have changes in mind or have frustrations with PCC that they feel like haven’t been heard,” said Dang. “And I really want to open more avenues through which that can be had.”

Leo Torres, a business major, is running for Vice President of Campus Activities. Leo is a current member of the Campus Activities Committee and an active member of the Puente Club. Torres wants to be able to make PCC’s campus more engaging and wants the students to feel involved and connected. Leo strives to make the community college experience just as memorable and exciting as a four-year university by organizing many events that will create community and bolster student involvement. Torres wants PCC students to be involved through campus activities that are fun and inclusive, and that represent the student body.

“My main goal is to de-stigmatize community college and to make a really fun and interactive place for students and staff,” said Torres.

Some candidates were unavailable for comment.

Vote for your candidates on LancerLife.

