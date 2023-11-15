Colleges around the country have been dealing with increasing risks for students due to the ongoing war in the Middle East, while some have banned protesting altogether citing students safety, PCC vowed to protect free speech as it is staying vigilant.

“PCC safety personnel are aware of the need for increased awareness during this time of international conflict,” PCC spokesperson Alex Boekelhide said in an email. “There have been no changes to PCC Police policies or procedures, and the college will adapt its approach if any adjustments become necessary.”

The war in the Middle East keeps fueling perpetrators trying to invoke harm as two major incidents in California are being investigated as possible hate crimes.

One is a the death of a Jewish protester in Thousand Oaks who has been reportedly struck by a pro-Palestinian protester and a Muslim Stanford student who has been struck in a hit-and-run incident where the driver yelled profanities at the victim, according to reports.

Those incidents join increasing reports of hate crimes around the world, specifically targeting Jews and Muslims including U.S. college campuses.

“We recognize that colleges and universities are managing heightened threats and anguished tensions on their campuses while trying to keep students safe — and we take those concerns seriously,” American Civil Liberties Union director Anthony D. Romero said in an open letter to U.S. colleges.

On Oct. 30, following news about online threats that were made against Jewish students in Cornell university in New York, the Department of Education shared a statement by the White House in which the administration ordered federal law enforcement agencies to get involved.

“The Biden-Harris Administration announced actions to combat antisemitism in schools and on college campuses,” the statement said. “The Departments of Justice and Homeland Security have taken steps to ensure campus law enforcement is included in engagements with state and local law enforcement.”

“It’s precisely in times of crisis and fear that university leaders must remain firm in their commitment to free speech, open debate, and peaceful dissent on campus”, Romero said. “A blanket call to investigate every chapter of a pro-Palestinian student group for ‘material support to terrorists’ — without even an attempt to cite evidence — is unwarranted, wrong, and dangerous.”

In a separate letter sent to institutions on Nov. 7, assistant secretary of the Department of Education, Catherine Lhamon said she is “reminding schools of their legal obligations” to protect students of all backgrounds against discrimination on campus.

In mid-October the state of Florida shut down pro-Palestinian student clubs on campuses. Columbia University has suspended two student groups following protests. The House of Representatives called out schools by name in a resolution denouncing student support of Hamas.

Many see this resolution as a political move to discredit liberal voices as opposed to actual legislation. The ACLU has spoken out to defend students on campus expressing diverse viewpoints.

While some college administrations across the country have banned student protests over the war in Gaza, PCC students continue to find the Pasadena campus a safe haven for free speech.

“I don’t know if I speak for everybody, but I do think that PCC has been pretty accommodating overall for us,” PCC Anti-war club member, Robert said. He declined to give his last name over concerns over doxxing. “I have attended a bunch of calls with other student representatives from around the country, and that is not at all the case elsewhere.”

“PCC supports the right of any members of our community to hold demonstrations or protests in accordance with local ordinances and college policies,” Boekleheide said.

On Oct. 31 the FBI director Christopher Wray warned of elevated threat to Americans during a statement he carried in the senate homeland security hearing.

“The ongoing war in the middle east has raised the threats of an attack against Americans in the United States to a whole nother level,” Wray said. “In just the past few weeks multiple foreign terrorist organizations have called for attacks against Americans and the west.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has issued a report on Nov. 13 on the increase in antisemitic incidents. The organization said they recorded 832 anti-semitic incidents between Oct. 7 and Nov. 7, a 316 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to ADL.

“124 of the incidents took place on college campuses since Oct. 7, compared to only 12 incidents over the same time period last year,” the report said.

On Nov. 9 the Department of Defense issued a press release about increasing attacks on U.S. forces in the middle east, to which the U.S. responded with air strikes and the arrival of a nuclear submarine to the region.

“We aim to clarify that our military actions do not signal a change in our approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict, and we have no intentions of escalating conflict in the region,” said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III in the press release. “Our commitment to self-defense and the protection of U.S. personnel remains the same.”

However, tensions remain high this week as repeated engagements between the two continue to escalate the situation.