The Armenian Genocide was over 108 years ago, but Armenians still fight in local communities to have recognition of this killing and deportation of 1.5 million Armenians. Pasadena City College held a vigil in remembrance of those who lost their lives and celebrated the Armenian-American students who attend the institution in a vigil hosted by the Armenian Student Association (ASA).

The vigil began with ASA Vice President Andre Dionsyan explaining the history and importance of the day and introducing PCC Superintendent-President Erika Endrijonas to make a comment.

“This is a day where the community comes together and shows their solidarity. It shows how important and strong the Armenian community is, especially in our own Pasadena area, but also how well we can come together to represent the Armenian student population.”

The Armenian Genocide was a systematic extermination of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during World War I. It is estimated to have resulted in the death of up to 1.5 million Armenians, along with significant displacement and suffering.

The Ottoman Empire, which was ruled by the Turks, accused the Armenian people of supporting Russia, which was an enemy of the Empire. Starting in 1915, the Ottoman government carried out a series of deportations, mass killings, and other atrocities against the Armenian people. Many Armenians were forced to leave their homes and communities and were marched to concentration camps in the Syrian Desert. Along the way, many were subjected to torture, rape, and murder. The conditions in the concentration camps were brutal, and many people died from starvation, disease, and other forms of mistreatment.

Tony Ordoukhanian, the former President of the ASA said, “The Armenian Genocide is widely recognized as one of the first modern genocides and has been recognized as such by many countries, including France, Germany, and Canada. However, the Turkish government has continued to deny that a genocide took place and has instead characterized the events as a series of civil wars and other conflicts.”

Ordoukhanian has spent much of his time at PCC bringing cultural awareness about the Armenian student population.

“The legacy of the Armenian Genocide is still felt by many Armenians today, and has had a profound impact on Armenian culture, politics, and identity,” Ordoukhanian said. “Although the subject is viewed by many as controversial, the mass atrocity has deeply impacted millions of Armenians both in Armenia and around the world.”

PCC Board of Trustees President Sandra Chen Lau said that the Board passed a resolution that recognized the Armenian Genocide and April 2023 as Armenian Heritage Month.

“We take this event with great seriousness and sadness,” Chen Lau said. “We also recognize that, as an educational institution, we need to educate our students and our communities around the district about what has happened and is happening to the Armenian people.”

During the vigil, Ordoukhanian joined alongside by Emily Annette, delivered powerful and emotional poems about their personal trauma, history, and experiences with the Genocide and being an Armenian-American student.

Annette described her experience at PCC as an Armenian-Mexican student.

“Coming from a place with a higher Armenian population, in comparison to here [Pasadena], when I see an Armenian at PCC I get so excited because it is such a sense of familiarity,” Annette said. “When you bring people together like this and remember our culture together it is like a distant family reunion.”

Armenian-American student Silvie Ingikushyan and former ASA President Manushak Arabyan performed traditional dances in the quad during the vigil to celebrate and share a piece of Armenian culture.

“This vigil is important to PCC because there are a lot of Armenian students at PCC and there is a lack of unity in the community,” Ingikushyan stated. “This vigil really strengthens our community and lets other non-Armenian people know about what’s going on.”

Dancing and music is a major part of Armenian culture as it contributed heavily to Mediterranean ethnomusicology. The values in performing are celebrated in Armenian families today.

“Performing is important to us because a lot of us grew up performing and dancing and it is such a big part of our culture and we want to share that with the world,” Ingikushyan said.

Today, Armenians still suffer the consequences of the Armenian Genocide as they continue to fight in a war they should not have to.

Ordoukhanian spoke at the Board of Trustees meeting on April 19 about recognizing the genocide at PCC.

“For the past 128 days, over 120,000 Armenian civilians of Artsakh have been subjugated under Azerbaijan’s vile blockade and cut off from the basic necessities required to live. It remains evident these two nations have joined forces to achieve one goal – to erase the Armenian identity.”

It is important to remember that although some historic events happened centuries ago, the consequences are still being fought to this day. It is equally as important to acknowledge how we can improve these circumstances, no matter the location.

Chen Lau ends her speech and continues to spread the legacy of Armenians at the end of the vigil by recognizing the massacre and persecution of Armenians and continuing to grow from it.

“The systemic erosion of an ethnic race of a nation is unacceptable. It is through a legacy through education can we continue to remember the atrocity that has happened. As an educational institution, it is our responsibility to educate younger generations of these atrocities.”