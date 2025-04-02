Share:

Joe Kou, a staff member at the Shatford Library can be seen frequently working the circulation desk, checking out books for students. Although the Shatford Library is primarily an academic library, there are hundreds of books in their catalog to read for pleasure. Recently, Kou has noticed a decrease in students checking out books for fun.

“About 90% of reading is for academic learning and the 10% is just for leisure reading among college students,” Kou said.“I think that it is a huge concern. Reading is well correlated with critical thinking as well as emotional intelligence.”

These concerns are valid. According to data from UNICEF, only a third of 10-year-olds globally are estimated to be able to read and understand a simple written story. Additionally, studies have discovered that reading comprehension scores, especially among younger and older American students have decreased significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, PCC librarian Joshua Hughey thinks that college students’ level of literacy has not declined, only the formats they are reading.

“Students are reading a lot but it certainly has changed to digital books,” said Hughey. “Online reading is popular now and students just changed their methods of reading.”

Many classes at PCC are using online books for their classes. The learning material and reading contents are a part of the trend towards digital books.

According to Hughey and PCC librarian Lena Hicks, statistics from the school’s library show that in the last three academic years, there has been an increase in the number of gate count and book check-out. Though there was a decrease in the academic year following the COVID-19 pandemic due to remote learning.

From July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022, the visits to the library recorded 91,847 people visiting the library with 2,260 book checkouts throughout that year. In-house book use, a term used to describe visitors who do not check-out the books to take home but have interacted with the book during their visit, were at 4,716 interactions throughout the 2021-2022 year.

In the 2022-2023 academic year, there was a recorded 251,422 visits with 3,811 book check-outs and 7,274 in-house book use. And from the 2023-2024 school year, it was recorded that there were 342, 905 visits with 5,355 book check-outs and 6,969 in-house book use.

For freshman Nahum Hernandez, he has concerns about students’ decreasing reading habits but doesn’t read outside of his classes.

“I just read for classes,” said Hernandez. “I would say that I am concerned with younger students who aren’t reading. I am concerned about that because it is a good habit to have, especially when you attend college. I know that reading helps develop the brain.”

