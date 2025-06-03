This story was produced in partnership with LA Radio Club and was originally published in AfroLA.

Share:

Since the fires, there has been an outpouring of support for Altadena residents who’ve been displaced. Food distribution, housing vouchers and clothing drives have supported fire survivors, but finding routine and balance has been difficult.

“There’s no rhyme or reason to your day,” said 22-year old Seamus Bozeman. “That really sucks… because there’s no structure.”

The day before the Eaton Fire, Bozeman felt grounded by a longstanding routine: biking around the Altadena neighborhood he grew up in.

“I had just gotten out of a rut and started biking again,” said Bozeman. “We’d [bike] down towards the Rose Bowl. That was my usual loop.”

The past few months hadn’t been easy. Bozeman took a leave of absence from college to spend time with his family in Altadena before his father passed away in October. Going on bike rides was a way to get back to himself. It was grounding. Then, the Eaton Fire destroyed his family’s home and upended everything again.

“It’s just hard to find motivation to get outta the house and do stuff now,” said Bozeman, who is living in temporary housing with his mother and 10-year old sister. “What the fires really brought is this worry: If you leave somewhere, you’re not gonna see it again.”

Nearly one-third of people affected by a natural disaster may experience psychological effects after, reported a University of Alberta study last year. The trauma of losing the places and community where you once felt safe can have long-term effects that might not immediately show up.

Why is stability and routine so hard to find after tragedy?

Experts in disaster mental health break down community and individual reaction from disaster into four emotional stages:

Heroic phase: Community coming together, those affected are respected like heroes

Honeymoon phase: Relief aid, media attention, community support

Disillusionment phase: The reality of navigating the complex process of rebuilding

Restoration phase: Community restores to harmony

While there is an urge to return back to normal life, Erin Nakamura, a clinical supervisor at the YWCA Glendale and Pasadena, knows that disillusionment can be especially challenging to navigate. She encourages people to be flexible with themselves because getting to normal will be a challenging process.

“The barriers to normality are oftentimes systemic and structural,” Nakamura said. “They are not based on the individual’s capacity to manage the situation.”

Barriers to stability

Liesel Reinhart, a communication professor at Pasadena City College had just started her second day of the winter semester when she found out her house was gone. For Reinhart, it’s not just the lack of routine that stresses her out, but anxiety about what’s next.

“It feels like we’re in just a little bit of limbo,” Reinhart said. “Is the air safe? Is the soil safe? Is the water safe? Once we know the answers to these questions, it will feel like, ‘Yes now we’re on a different path.’”

There are a million questions Reinheart is asking herself everyday, but there’s just one question that other people are asking her.

“Everybody’s focused on the big picture of, ‘Are you rebuilding? The truth is nobody knows. I mean…there’s so many moments before that decision,” she said

How to start a new life when you miss the old one



Rhinehart’s neighbor down the street, Claire Doreotheo, was new to Altadena. Doreotheo, 48, had just gotten settled into her rental home after living in apartments for years. Losing the house felt like losing something that felt like a life achievement.

“I don’t wanna say that that’s never gonna happen again,” she said. “But I feel like in this economy, a house is so expensive in the rental market now.”

Instead of settling down right now, Doreotheo has decided to lean into living without a permanent home for the time being.

“Since we’ve lost everything I keep telling myself, ‘Well I guess we could travel.’ “It feels good to not have things tying you down,” she said. “But at the same time, it’s those things that you kind of miss a lot.”

Follow: