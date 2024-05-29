Share:

Throughout 2023, educators saw an incoming boom of ChatGPT and other generative AI tools and discussed how to prepare for its impact on their classrooms. Now, as we reach the end of the first full school year since AI came on the scene, PCC instructors have had to adjust their preparations in real-time.

“It’s bad out there,” said Dr. Liesel Reinhart, who teaches Visual Arts & Media Studies at PCC. “We are getting a tremendous number of assignments turned in that use various types of AI. The work is not good and it is often obvious, even without using the screening tools.”

In September of last year, the Courier wrote about how AI was being used and the concerns faculty and students had over its use and abuse in the class and for assignments. At the time, faculty members Giselle Miralles and Genesis Montalvo of the English Department and the Writing Success Center held a panel to help instructors prepare to face and even embrace the tools, which was also reported by LAist.

Since that report, little has changed on an administration level. PCC currently has no plans to implement an overarching AI policy, according to PCC Spokesperson Alex Boekelheide.

“Our faculty and deans are engaging with this emerging technology on a case-by-case basis,” Boekelheide said. “Faculty inquiry group meetings and professional development activities on this topic have been taking place since at least the start of this academic year, and some professors are adopting the use of AI tools as part of the educational environment in their courses.”

Boekelheide’s statement was echoed by the Board of Trustees, which plans to remain neutral on policies related to AI’s usage in classrooms.

“Our discussions have not been how it’s used in the classroom, but how we can prepare our students for the future and the use of AI in all facets of life in the future, especially in the workforce,” Board Member Tammy Silver said. “I think I speak for, and I imagine most board members would fully support what faculty need and want from us. But that policy comes from them, not the trustees.”

The Faculty Association has not made an official stance on AI. Beville Constantine, Part-Time Vice President of the FA, said the faculty is still split on its usage on campus, and there will be more to discuss in the fall of 2024 with the new term Academic Senate administration.

“I think everyone is aware it’s here and it’s here to stay and that our students are starting to use programs such as Chat GPT to assist them with assignments,” said Constantine. “It’s so relatively early. That type of analysis is still going to, I would foresee, the next year.”

Faculty comments agreed with the desire to work with AI and not against it.

“I’m not anti-AI. It seems to have amazing potential in many areas,” Reinhart said. “The core issue that many educators face is our responsibility to assess student learning, not machine learning.”

Some instructors at PCC, including Montalvo and computer science professor Jamal Ashraf, have begun to build assignments around using AI tools. Reinhart plans to begin teaching how to write better AI prompts, to better ensure students are using AI as an aide in understanding class concepts. However, other professors at PCC such as English adjunct Anwar El-Issa have opted to require students to submit their papers through Turnitin’s AI detection tools.

Turnitin’s AI-writing detection product Originality, itself powered by AI, launched in April 2023 and has become one of its flagship products. The tool uses a closed, proprietary process to give submitted papers a probability score that rates how likely they are to contain AI-written content.

In a press release Turnitin on the product’s one-year anniversary said that they have reviewed over 200 million student papers for elements of generative AI as of March 21, 2024.

Turnitin’s own reported rates say that 1% of the papers they flag could be false positives, a number they are satisfied with. But for some institutions, even 1% is too high of a number. Four-year institutions that announced their refusal to use Turnitin based on the rate of false positives include UC Irvine and Vanderbilt University.

Constantine also believed there are pros and cons to AI in the classroom and even though cheating and plagiarism are prevalent in AI, he has seen faculty use AI for purposes that facilitate their workload during the school year.

“I know some instructors have been trying to use ChatGPT to assist students with prompts,” Constantine said. “Instead of just looking at it as a total negative, how can we as instructors actually start to think about incorporating some AI tools within our courses.”

For Reinhart, the issue is not being afraid of AI’s potential as a tool, but what impact it can have on students who are not trained to use it properly.

“Even if you get away with it, what are the residual effects on your psyche? We know that trying something hard and then quitting and not trying again has lasting negative impacts on a person. This seems akin to that,” Reinhart said. “A lot of adults already have imposter syndrome when they enter certain careers or professional spaces. How are AI-reliant students going to feel when they actually need the goods?”

