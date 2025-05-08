Share:

After Pope Francis died on April 21st, 2025, the world was left reflecting on the death of the leader of the Catholic Church. Known as a more progressive pope than his predecessors, Francis was known to emphasize the need for kindness and compassion.

Staff at St. Philip the Apostle, a Catholic church located on Hill Ave., across from PCC’s tennis courts, reacted and reflected on the pontiff’s death.

Krista Corbello, director of the Newman Center, a space adjacent to the parish billed to PCC students as their “Catholic home on campus,” shared thoughts on the late pope. She remembers him as “the pope of [her] adulthood,” describing how he was elected to the office when she was in college, and was notified via an app during a class. Corbello left class with other Catholic students to watch the news coverage on his election.

Corbello notes that the election of Francis in 2013 came as a bit of a surprise.

“He was definitely kind of this underdog, I remember people being like, ‘who is this guy?,” said Corbello.

She adds that his choice of name for his role was also historic, as he was “the first guy to ever be named Francis as a pope.”

“It was, like, epic that he chose the name Francis, you know, we’ve had popes for, you know, thousands of years,” she said.

The Newman Center at St. Philip the Apostle postponed an event celebrating the canonization of Carlo Acutis, who would be the first millennial saint. Unfortunately, Corbello explains, the event could not occur due to the passing of Francis.

“He was going to be canonized on Sunday,” she said. “And you need a pope to do a canonization…we were going to have a party, actually, for Carlo.”

Describing the prospective saint, Corbello had positive things to share.

“He was gonna be Saint Carlo, patron saint of the Internet, they kind of call him. He’s precious,” she said. “He had Adidas, and, like, played a PlayStation and he was a millennial, like me… unfortunately, we have to postpone our canonization party, because we have no pope.”

When asked if she saw a connection between the pope interacting with Vice President JD Vance and the former’s death the following day, Corbello denies any connection and instead finds significance in the fact that the death of Francis occurred the day after Easter.

“Yeah, I mean, I’ve seen a lot of crazy things that people are saying, like memes and stuff, but you know…I give no heed to that because it’s just, you know, you can say anything,” said Corbello. “It’s more significant that he died the day after Easter, the day after the resurrection.”

Corbello also considers a quote she heard from Francis while attending World Youth Day that greatly impacted her.

“‘Shepherds need to smell like their sheep.’ And what does he mean by that? He was our great shepherd, because he was the pope,” said Corbello. “He’s the shepherd of shepherds…There’s a lot of meaning behind that for a lot of people. But I think for him, it would be more about the dignity of every human person.”

She explained that this quote is one that she can personally relate to due to her job position working with college students.

“The idea of smelling like the sheep, that…we shouldn’t be out of touch with the people, and especially, like my job as campus minister…,” said Corbello. “Like, I need to be in touch with what they’re experiencing, and who they are, and…when you know people…you can also remind them of their identity as a beloved child of God.”

Father Tony Gomez, a priest at St. Philip the Apostle, commented that the death of Francis was not a surprise to him.

“He’d been sick for a long time, so you knew this was coming,” Gomez said. “[Due to the] type of thing that he was dealing with in the hospital…so not unexpected. Sad, but not unexpected.”

Like Corbello, Gomez also found no parallel between the pope’s death and his visit on Easter Sunday with JD Vance.

“I read something…before he went out…just shortly before he died, and they took him out to give his address to Saint Peter’s Square, and he asked his doctors and caregivers, ‘am I well enough to do this?’,” said Gomez. “So he knew, I think, he knew he didn’t have much time. They said, yeah, I think you can do it.”

Gomez noted that the conservative critics of Pope Francis “have gone silent,” in contrast to the late pontiff’s supporters.

“And everybody else says, oh, ‘we miss Pope Francis,’ you know, it’s so sad. We love Francis and the rest of the church is speaking up, that they’re hurt,” said Gomez.

When asked what he would say to those who criticize Francis, Gomez called out their holier-than-thou attitudes.

“Stop being so self-righteous and listen to Jesus…we don’t need modern day Pharisees,” he said. “Self-righteousness gets us nowhere. Humility gets us everywhere.”

Gomez also acknowledged the surprise of the election of Francis in 2013 based on his background.

“Francis was kind of like an outsider. You’d hear his name, but nobody really believed that a Latin American bishop would become pope, and then suddenly, here he was, and on top of that, a Jesuit, who took a Franciscan name,” said Gomez.

The priest also found common ground with Francis’ comment about a shepherd smelling like a sheep. Additionally, the priest reflected on the late pope’s message of reaching out and caring for all, including non-wealthy people.

“He cared about normal people,” said Gomez. “Not catering to the upper tier and the wealthy, but particularly… you saw his care for the normal, regular people.”

Gomez recognized the boom in interest and curiosity around the concept of choosing a new pope due to the 2024 film “Conclave,” but wanted to remind the public that the real situation is different from the film.

“Movies aren’t to show you reality,” he said.

He explained that while the process of choosing a pope involves voting, communication between the voters, and rallying support for who they believe is most fit, that the process needs to have to come under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit.

While he found “Conclave” entertaining, he notes somewhat humorously that the ending made no sense.

While Gomez said that he does not have any predictions for who specifically will become the next pope, he spoke about his hopes that the next pope will have some similarities to Francis.

“I’m hoping the next pope carries on that idea that you can’t separate yourself and put yourself above people…I think that’s what he wanted from us,” he said.

